ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

4 takeaways from Miles Sanders returning to the Eagles lineup

By Glenn Erby
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tleqQ_0d2vhawP00

The Eagles activated running back Miles Sanders from the Injured Reserve list on Saturday after he missed the previous 3 games with an ankle injury.

To make room on the active roster, the Eagles placed center/guard Jack Anderson on Injured Reserve. Anderson was ruled out for Sunday’s game with a hamstring injury.

Here are four more takeaways from the move.

1. Sanders is the starter

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i77fW_0d2vhawP00
Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said this week that Sanders is the starter if he’s ready.

“He’s one of our better players, so he’s definitely going to go if he looks healthy,” Sirianni said.

2. Eagles have a crowded backfield

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EC0ZN_0d2vhawP00
(Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

With Jack Anderson being placed on injured reserve, the Eagles roster is full and will carry four running backs into Sunday’s matchup against New Orleans. It’s unknown if Kenneth Gainwell will be active for Week 11, but Nick Sirianni has a good problem trying to distribute all of those carries.

3. Eagles facing best rush defense around

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20T30B_0d2vhawP00
Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Sanders’s return is welcomed and he’ll face the league’s best run defense, allowing just 72.9 yards per contest.

“They’re really stout upfront. They’re really good in that front seven, and I’m not taking anything away from the back seven – or the back end either because they’re good there, too. They just have a lot of good pieces there,” Sirianni said.

It’ll take a quality effort, including some rushing attempts by Jalen Hurts to rack up another 100-yard effort.

4.Can Nick Sirianni keep the formula successful?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CJupX_0d2vhawP00
Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

In Sanders’ absence, the Eagles leaned on Jordan Howard and he responded by posting 211 rushing yards and three touchdowns in the past three weeks. Boston Scott gained a career-high 81 rushing yards in the win at Denver, and also had two touchdowns, and accounted for 60 rushing yards against the Lions. All four backs have a specialty, and it was Sanders and his 80+ yard touchdown last season that sparked Philadelphia’s upset over New Orleans.

With Sander back, Sirianni can’t return to 40+ passing attempts a game, but he’ll also need to return to the formula that saw the former Penn State star get six quality carries before leaving the team’s loss to Las Vegas.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

Broncos return favor in grabbing rookie back from Eagles

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos host the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday but the games have already begun. Two months after losing cornerback Mac McCain III when the Eagles plucked him from their practice squad, the Broncos on Wednesday returned the favor, signing McCain off waivers from Philadelphia. Broncos...
NFL
buckscountycouriertimes.com

Eagles add Jordan Howard to roster; what that means for run game, Miles Sanders' role when healthy

PHILADELPHIA – There are several signs that the Eagles plan to continue their emphasis on running the ball. They showed that Wednesday by promoting Jordan Howard to the 53-man roster after he had been on the practice squad all season. Howard was "elevated" to the game-day roster in each of the last two games, the maximum amount of elevations allowed in a season.
NFL
FanSided

Philadelphia Eagles: Ya boy (Miles Sanders) is (almost) back!!

Normally, teams don’t get better when they lose one of their better players. Sure, occasionally you’ll see a situation where an incumbent vet goes down, and a young, plucky upstart takes over their spot and runs with it – the Drew Bledsoe/Tom Brady situation may be the most famous example – but for the most part, teams give their best players the most playing time whenever possible.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Eagles#American Football#The Injured Reserve#Boston Scott#Lions
FanSided

Miles Sanders says he’s back, Eagles roster disagrees

Maybe this is one of those times in which we go with the word of the player over his team? Since the day before Halloween, Miles Sanders has been hanging out in football limbo better known as the injured reserve (or football’s purgatory, depending on how you look at it). As you know, players are given that designation to ensure the team employing them won’t have to cut them or tie up a roster spot while said player works his way back onto the field.
NFL
fantasypros.com

Miles Sanders (ankle) designated to return from IR

This opens his 21-day practice window. It remains to be seen if the 24-year-old will return in Week 11 against the Saints, but it's at least a step in the right direction. Jordan Howard and Boston Scott might remain involved even when Sanders returns, so this backfield is shaping up as one to avoid until we see them all play together. If Sanders is sidelined in Week 11, then Howard will remain a usable fantasy option.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

Eagles News: The Miles Sanders dilemma

I’m not saying don’t play Sanders. I’m not saying bench him. But the Eagles have a good thing going right now and it doesn’t make sense to change. I like Sanders, but you can’t ignore the fact that this offense has been more effective without him. There are a lot of other factors. The O-line has played better, Sirianni’s play-calling has improved dramatically and Jalen Hurts has been more efficient. But Scott and Howard have just been consistently productive in a way that Sanders hasn’t been.
NFL
FanSided

3 reasons criticism for Eagles’ Miles Sanders is too harsh

Is Miles Sanders’ position with this Eagles team now in jeopardy?. Here’s a serious question to mull over as you’re thinking about the Philadelphia Eagles‘ offense and their chances versus the New Orleans Saints in Week 11. What do you think Miles Sanders is thinking right now?. The Eagles pretty...
NFL
crossingbroad.com

Best Win of the Season – Ten Takeaways from Eagles 30, Broncos 13

The Eagles went on the road, hung 30 on the Broncos, and ripped off their best win of the season. They’re now 4-6 on the year, which is probably where we expected them to be, right? Not amazing, but not horrendous either. We didn’t expect .500, but maybe slightly below it, that’s exactly what we’re watching. We’re watching a team with a dearth of talent play hard and show us some glimpses of what they might become in the future, and while it’s been a slog so far, Sunday evening was unexpectedly satisfying. They put it together in all three phases of the game and dispatched a 5-4 Broncos team that absolutely clobbered the Cowboys just one week ago.
NFL
94 WIP Sports Radio

Eagles should stick with Miles Sanders

Prior to Sanders going down the team was hardly running the ball. Once they committed to the run, Sanders was sidelined with an ankle injury, and the offense leaned heavily on Jordan Howard and Boston Scott. The results have been outstanding.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni on whether Miles Sanders will start at RB when he returns

Miles Sanders has returned to Eagles’ practice after missing 3 games with an ankle injury and the biggest question now centers on his role within the offense. Jordan Howard and Boston Scott have battered defenses in the running game over the past three weeks, but on Wednesday, head coach Nick Sirianni confirmed that Sanders will return to his role as the starter when he’s cleared for game action.
NFL
chatsports.com

The Eagles have activated Miles Sanders off of injured reserve

Miles Sanders has been activated off of injured reserve and is expected to play Sunday versus the Saints, Adam Schefter of ESPN.com reports. Sanders has been able to practice all week, and all reports are that he looked good doing so. The bigger question might be how the Eagles will divide the carries between Jordan Howard, Boston Scott, and Sanders.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Eagles get Miles Sanders boost ahead of Week 11 vs. Saints

The Philadelphia Eagles have been without star running back Miles Sanders since Week 7, but it looks as if the Penn State product will be making his return on Sunday. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Sanders is set to be activated from IR ahead of Sunday’s contest with the New Orleans Saints.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

45K+
Followers
94K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy