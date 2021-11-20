4 takeaways from Miles Sanders returning to the Eagles lineup

The Eagles activated running back Miles Sanders from the Injured Reserve list on Saturday after he missed the previous 3 games with an ankle injury.

To make room on the active roster, the Eagles placed center/guard Jack Anderson on Injured Reserve. Anderson was ruled out for Sunday’s game with a hamstring injury.

Here are four more takeaways from the move.

1. Sanders is the starter

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said this week that Sanders is the starter if he’s ready.

“He’s one of our better players, so he’s definitely going to go if he looks healthy,” Sirianni said.

2. Eagles have a crowded backfield

(Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

With Jack Anderson being placed on injured reserve, the Eagles roster is full and will carry four running backs into Sunday’s matchup against New Orleans. It’s unknown if Kenneth Gainwell will be active for Week 11, but Nick Sirianni has a good problem trying to distribute all of those carries.

3. Eagles facing best rush defense around

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Sanders’s return is welcomed and he’ll face the league’s best run defense, allowing just 72.9 yards per contest.

“They’re really stout upfront. They’re really good in that front seven, and I’m not taking anything away from the back seven – or the back end either because they’re good there, too. They just have a lot of good pieces there,” Sirianni said.

It’ll take a quality effort, including some rushing attempts by Jalen Hurts to rack up another 100-yard effort.

4.Can Nick Sirianni keep the formula successful?

Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

In Sanders’ absence, the Eagles leaned on Jordan Howard and he responded by posting 211 rushing yards and three touchdowns in the past three weeks. Boston Scott gained a career-high 81 rushing yards in the win at Denver, and also had two touchdowns, and accounted for 60 rushing yards against the Lions. All four backs have a specialty, and it was Sanders and his 80+ yard touchdown last season that sparked Philadelphia’s upset over New Orleans.

With Sander back, Sirianni can’t return to 40+ passing attempts a game, but he’ll also need to return to the formula that saw the former Penn State star get six quality carries before leaving the team’s loss to Las Vegas.