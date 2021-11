The definition of a veteran is not someone currently serving in the military. He or she is called a veteran when they have finished their active-duty commitment. Thank you for your service … from young and old is a very humbling surprise, whether it be a student letter, a stranger voicing those words or a spontaneous group cheer at an airport arrival gate. Or in my case, a flight arrival after a surgery in a wheelchair being pushed by flight personnel off the plane, through the air terminal all the way to my car. My wife followed with our miniature schnauzer in a wheelchair she brought to meet me. The last thing they said as the loaded into my car was “thank you for your service.”

BROOKINGS, OR ・ 8 DAYS AGO