BALTIMORE, Md. – The No. 3 seeded University of New Hampshire volleyball team was defeated by No. 2 seed UAlbany, 3-0 in the America East semifinals on Friday night at Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena on the campus of UMBC. The set scores were 21-25, 13-25 and 17-25. The Wildcats fall to 16-12 overall ending their season, while the Great Danes improve to 14-14 on the season and advance to the America East Championship Game against UMBC on Saturday afternoon at 4 p.m.

SPORTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO