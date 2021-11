DeLand, FL - This is the first year for paying your property taxes under Volusia County Tax Collector Will Roberts and there are some changes. One of the biggest is who you make your check payable to. "One of the biggest changes that people will notice, if they're writing a check, they make it out to Will Roberts, Tax Collector. They used to write it to the County of Volusia and/or Volusia County Revenue Division."

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL ・ 7 DAYS AGO