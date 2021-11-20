ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Chiefs to activate RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire from IR ahead of game vs. Cowboys

By Sam Robinson
Pro Football Rumors
 4 days ago
Kansas City is moving Clyde Edwards-Helaire back onto its active roster. Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Chiefs will have Clyde Edwards-Helaire back in uniform Sunday. After not activating him when first eligible last weekend, Kansas City is moving its starting running back onto its active roster Saturday, per James Palmer of NFL.com.

A sprained MCL has sidelined Edwards-Helaire since Week 5, marking the second year the former first-round pick has missed a chunk of a season due to injury. While the LSU product has been inconsistent as a pro, he would stand to further equip a Chiefs team that has re-emerged atop the AFC West.

It is uncertain how the Chiefs plan to use last year’s No. 32 overall pick, with backup Darrel Williams having played well in his absence. Andy Reid expressed caution about CEH returning against the Cowboys, so it is possible he will not resume his full pre-injury workload. Williams is coming off a strong performance, when he totaled 141 scrimmage yards and a long touchdown reception in the Chiefs’ blowout win over the Raiders.

Edwards-Helaire does have two 100-yard rushing games this season but also has lost two fumbles, including one that ended a potential Chiefs game-winning drive against the Ravens. He finished with 1,100 scrimmage yards in 13 games last season, before hip and ankle injuries put him on ice until the playoffs.

