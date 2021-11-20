McCabe places third at NCAA Championships

Two Drake athletes, Adam Fogg and Isaac Basten, have advanced to the 2021 NCAA Division I Cross Country Championships in Tallahassee, Fla. November 20. Adam Fogg advanced to the championship following a fourth-place finish at the NCAA Regional Championship in Iowa City, Iowa November 12. Fogg's time of 30:24.45 was a personal-best in the 10k, and he ran with the lead pack for the entirety of the race. Fogg came to the Regional Championship following an individual second-place finish in the MVC Cross Country Championships in Normal, Ill. October 29. The Bulldogs won that MVC Cross Country Championship with 20 points.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 11 DAYS AGO