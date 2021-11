The North Platte Police Department is actively looking for 14-year-old Juana Leticia Pablo-Tol. Juana went missing on Thursday, Nov. 11. It is unknown what Juana was wearing at the time of her disappearance or who she may be with. If anyone has any information on Juana’s whereabouts, please contact the...

NORTH PLATTE, NE ・ 4 DAYS AGO