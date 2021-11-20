How To Be A Better Coach

I’ve played tennis competitively for as long as I can remember; it still feels like my first tournament was yesterday. As the daughter of a (very intense and Russian) coach, I was quickly forced into the sport at a young age, and for years, I resented it more than anything. I dreaded attending practices, especially when I knew the weather wasn’t at its finest state. Eventually, I learned to love the sport and embrace my family’s history with it instead of trying to brush it behind me. I started playing matches when I was 9 and I won my first tournament at 12. It was the morning of the final, and my family had just received the news that my uncle passed away. I was devastated as it had been a month since I saw him and I didn’t even get to say goodbye. I was at a complete loss for words and most definitely did not have the emotional and physical energy to play in a final. However, I remembered how hard I worked to get there and something inside me told me that I needed to win this final, and win it I did.

TENNIS ・ 12 DAYS AGO