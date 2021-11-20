ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rittenhouse lawyers' trial playbook: Don't 'crusade,' defend

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn attorney for Kyle Rittenhouse said after his client’s acquittal that he was determined to steer away from the most polarizing parts of...

Sen. Cruz Issues Statement on the Acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) today issued the following statement on the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse:. “This acquittal isn’t just about Kyle Rittenhouse. This verdict reiterates that every American has the God-given right to self-defense and the protections of the Second Amendment. The corrupt corporate media should be appalled by their coverage of this case from start to finish. Mr. Rittenhouse was smeared from the very beginning by activists and partisans who falsely branded him as a white supremacist and decided he was guilty before any evidence was produced, all while excusing the illegal actions of violent rioters. Today the jury made clear that we’re a nation governed by the rule of law, and not by mob rule. In the wake of the wildly dishonest reporting by the corporate media, more than a few media outlets can no doubt expect serious defamation lawsuits for their reckless disregard for truth. And I pray that the voices who would tear apart our nation do not succeed in using this verdict as an impetus for yet more horrific violence.”
Rittenhouse, former lawyers in dispute over who gets $2M bond money

The next legal battle for Kyle Rittenhouse may be with his former attorneys. Two lawyers who briefly worked on Rittenhouse’s case — and helped raise $2 million to help get him released from jail as he awaited criminal charges — want their cash back, but the now acquitted teen’s family is fighting the move.
The Rittenhouse Verdict and a Supreme Court Case Could Spell an ‘Open Season’ on Protesters

Today, Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted on all charges after killing two people and wounding another while he was conducting his own armed vigilante patrol of Kenosha, Wisconsin, in response to Black Lives Matter protests. Earlier this month, the Supreme Court heard oral arguments in a case about whether people have a constitutional right to concealed-carry permits.
NAACP president says Rittenhouse trial was a "warning shot" that "vigilante justice" can be allowed

Washington — NAACP president and CEO Derrick Johnson said Kyle Rittenhouse's trial was a "warning shot" for Black communities that "vigilante justice" can be allowed in this country or "in particular communities." Rittenhouse was found not guilty on Friday on all charges in the August 2020 shootings of three men, including two who were killed, amid protests over the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
What’s next for Kyle Rittenhouse: Leaving Kenosha as college, Congress and a bitter battle over his $2m bond awaits

After avoiding a possible life behind bars, Kyle Rittenhouse left Kenosha courthouse a free man to pursue a potential life of either nursing, politics or relative anonymity.But his acquittal of first-degree intentional homicide may not end his legal woes as a battle brews over who gets the $2m raised for his bond, and his case is referred to the Department of Justice for possible federal charges.Immediately after the verdict, defence attorney Mark Richards said Mr Rittenhouse would likely leave Wisconsin, move to a new area, and fade into obscurity as the intense national media attention subsides.“He has to...
Former Kyle Rittenhouse Attorneys Want $2 Million in Bail Money Back

Former Kyle Rittenhouse attorneys want back the $2 million for bail that his foundation raised for his defense to be returned if he's acquitted. In September, Rittenhouse’s former defense attorney Lin Wood sent a letter to Kenosha County Judge Bruce Schroeder asking that the $2 million his #FightBack Foundation raised for Rittenhouse’s bail be returned to the Foundation if Rittenhouse is acquitted.
House judiciary chair calls for DOJ to review Kyle Rittenhouse verdict: ‘A miscarriage of justice’

The chairman of the House Judiciary Committee blasted the verdict released on Friday in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse and called for the Justice Department to review the court decision.Rep Jerry Nadler’s remarks veered sharply from the message issued by President Joe Biden, who unlike progressives said that he respected the jury’s decision.Mr Nadler tweeted after Mr Rittenhouse was found not guilty on all charges that the verdict was a “miscarriage of justice” that “sets a dangerous precedent which justifies federal review by DOJ.” “Justice cannot tolerate armed persons crossing state lines looking for trouble while people engage in...
Kyle Rittenhouse trial: Judge Schroeder refers to juror as ‘a Black’ in latest controversy

The judge overseeing Kyle Rittenhouse’s trial has once again come under scrutiny after he referred to a juror in a previous case he presided over as “a Black”.Judge Bruce Schroeder made the remark on Wednesday when explaining his decision to allow Mr Rittenhouse to pick the names of the six jurors who would not be joining the final jury of 12.In a rambling explanation, Judge Schroeder said the last time he allowed a court clerk to pick names was about two decades ago in a trial with a Black defendant.He said there “a bad optic” after clerk chose “a...
