The New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons are set to meet for what promises to be an interesting matchup in Week Eleven of the 2021 NFL Season. The Patriots travel to Atlanta, Georgia as they will take on the 4-5 Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium at 8:20pm ET on Thursday, November 18. At 6-4, the Pats are hoping to remain in the win column, seeking their fifth straight victory. In the process, they would remain in contention for a spot in the 2021 postseason.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO