Capitals' Nic Dowd: Activated off IR

The Pittsburgh Penguins have encountered an up and down start to the 2021-22 season. There’s been lots of chatter about the injury bug and COVID-19’s ugly face, but there have also been a few players who have not performed to expectations. One, in particular, is backup goaltender Casey DeSmith, and it may be time for Penguins management to find a replacement.
The Colorado Avalanche (7-5-1) visit the Seattle Kraken (4-11-1) Friday at Climate Pledge Arena. Puck drop is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Avalanche vs. Kraken odds and lines, and make our expert NHL picks, predictions and bets. The Avalanche ride a three-game win streak into...
Yesterday the Tampa Bay Lightning suffered their first loss in regulation in November, thereby ending their nine-game point streak. The Lightning controlled the game throughout the first two periods, but couldn’t prevent the New Jersey Devils’ comeback in the third period, conceding four unanswered goals [Raw Charge]. There is little...
The Washington Capitals‘ roster churn continued Wednesday morning. The Capitals, who have put several players on injured reserve so far this season, sent youngster Hendrix Lapierre down to his junior league team and put center Nic Dowd on injured reserve with a lower-body injury. Lapierre, 19, was the Capitals‘ first-round...
Vannett (knee) was activated off of injured reserve Thursday. The tight end injured his knee in the preseason finale and is yet to make his 2021 debut. Vannett's first opportunity will come Sunday against the Titans, though he will likely operate as a depth option behind Adam Trautman and Garrett Griffin.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Capitals re-signed forward Nic Dowd to a three-year contract extension with an average annual value of $1.3 million. The Capitals announced the move Sunday before their game against Pittsburgh. The 31-year-old has one goal this season, but provided good depth for Washington in the 2020-21 season, with a career-high 11 goals in 56 games. Dowd also scored in overtime to win Game 1 of the team’s playoff series against Boston last season.
Brown (calf) was activated from injured reserve Saturday, per the NFL's official transaction log. Brown returned to practice Wednesday and will be available for Sunday's game against Cleveland. The 2015 seventh-rounder will likely reclaim his role as the starting right tackle now that he's healthy.
The Philadelphia Flyers are getting back a huge piece of their lineup, activating Kevin Hayes from injured reserve. To make room on the roster, the team has loaned Nick Seeler to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. They also lost Nicolas Aube-Kubel on waivers Saturday when the Colorado Avalanche claimed him. Ryan Ellis is also expected to return to the lineup tonight for the Flyers as they approach full strength.
Stone (lower body) was activated from injured reserve Saturday, per NHL.com. This move indicates that Stone should return to the lineup Saturday against Vancouver for the first time since Oct. 14. The 29-year-old tallied three assists in the team's first game of the year and is expected to return to a top-six role.
Zuerlein was not activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list and will not play Sunday against the Falcons. The team opted to elevate Lirim Hajrullahu as Zuerlein's replacement, setting the rookie kicker up to make his first ever career start. Zuerlein will next be eligible to play Week 11 against the Chiefs.
The Browns have activated Owusu-Koramoah (ankle) off injured reserve, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports. Owusu-Koramoah just returned to practice Wednesday, so his activation was relatively quick. The rookie linebacker recorded 29 tackles, four pass deflections and a half-sack across six games prior to landing on the IR.
Westry was activated from injured reserve Thursday, Ryan Mink of the Ravens' official team site reports. The 24-year-old will make his return from a torn meniscus that he suffered in Week 1. Westry will make his return Thursday night against the Dolphins, operating as a depth option at cornerback.
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Washington Capitals forward T.J. Oshie jumped onto the ice Tuesday morning, wearing a grin as he did a twirl around the ice before the team’s morning skate. It was the first time Oshie practiced — even limited in a noncontact jersey — with the Capitals since he...
