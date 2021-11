-It’s an honest to goodness Cruiserweight division match. Stalemate to start which leads to a handshake. Another go and they trade some holds and then trade a pin fall sequence where they exchange covers and the crowd appreciates the work. Headlock takeover by Blade, but Enofe rolls into a one count and then back to the side headlock. Enofe breaks with a hip toss once to a vertical base and then he gets a side headlock of his own. Joseph tells us Enofe was signed in the summer based off the tryouts in Vegas. Blade with a sweet dropkick that gets a two count. He stuck him flush that dropkick! Armbar from Blade and he maintains the hold as Enofe tries to roll out of it. Enofe opts to pond his way out and gets a backslide for two and then a small package for two. Armdrag from Blade and he follows with a clothesline in the corner. Off the top with a missile dropkick, but a Frog Splash misses. Enofe hits a leaping back elbow as the crowd is pissed. Spinebuster from Enofe followed by a pump kick on the ground. Standing moonsault puts Blade away at 6:11.

WWE ・ 5 DAYS AGO