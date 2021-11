Back in 1965, an American rock band was formed in the Bay Area of California that would forever change the face of the music world. Fusing together different genres of music including rock, bluegrass, folk, country, the blues, and just about everything else under the sun, the Grateful Dead would usher in an era of psychedelic jams that spoke to the heart of millions around the world. The band would become known for their live sets and the biggest fan community in history as the “Deadheads” would faithfully follow the band to the ends of the earth and back again. Perhaps it was the societal and political changes of the 60s that made a band like this possible and indeed nothing quite like the Dead has ever happened since.

