ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Grapple Fest 10 Live Results

By Brian Jensen
mymmanews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDante Leon vs. Oliver Taza: Dante Leon winner by Decision. Kade Ruotolo vs. Keith Krikorian: Kade Ruotolo winner by Decision. Tye Ruotolo vs. Nick Ronan: Tye Ruotolo winner by Decision. Mateusz Szczecinski vs. Pierre-Olivier Leclerc: Pierre Olivier Leclerc winner by Decision. Kieran Davern vs. Matty Holmes: Matty Holmes winner...

mymmanews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Crawford vs Porter LIVE result: Fight highlights and latest reaction

Terence Crawford stopped Shawn Porter in the 10th round by technical knockout Saturday night in one of the most anticipated bouts of the year.Crawford (38-0) retained his WBO welterweight title and extended his streak of KOs or TKOs to nine in front of a sold-out crowd of 11,568 at Mandalay Bay. Porter (31-4-1), who has risen to become a legitimate top-five welterweight, and was easily the best opponent of Crawford’s career, displayed relentless aggression in the early rounds. Crawford’s switch-hitting flex didn’t necessarily work when he turned to southpaw early in the fight, as Porter adjusted accordingly and connected often.After playing defence and smiling more than punching, Crawford finally showed signs of offence in the sixth round and came alive in the ninth and tenth rounds. Crawford knocked down Porter early in the 10th round with a left uppercut and then delivered an exclamation point with a devastating right hook to the temple. Porter’s trainer and father, Kenny, threw in the towel and called for referee Celestino Ruiz to stop the fight. Relive all the action below:
COMBAT SPORTS
FanSided

Jake Hager to grapple Jon Jones at Fury Grappling

Professional wrestling and mixed martial arts are set to collide again, but this time in a different setting. Former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion, Jon Jones, has announced that he is set to compete in a grappling contest against All Elite Wrestling performer, Jake Hager. “Breaking news! I’m excited to announce...
UFC
bjpenndotcom

UFC Vegas 43: ‘Vieira vs. Tate’ Live Results and Highlights

The Octagon remains in Nevada for today’s UFC Vegas 43 event, a twelve-bout fight card headlined by Ketlen Vieira vs Miesha Tate. Vieira (11-2 MMA) was last seen in action back in February, where she suffered a unanimous decision loss to Yana Kunitskaya. That setback was preceded by a victory over Sijara Eubanks.
UFC
chatsports.com

Bellator 271: Cyborg vs. Kavanagh live stream, results, play by play

Bellator MMA is in Hollywood, Florida tonight (Nov. 12), and the women’s featherweight title is on the line. In the main event of Bellator 271, reigning champion Cris Cyborg looks to retain her 145 lbs supremacy against SBG Ireland’s Sinead Kavanagh. Last week we saw SBG’s Peter Queally unable to win the lightweight title against Patricky ‘Pitbull’ Freire, but this week is a gigantic task for Kavanagh to pull off the upset.
UFC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Bloody Elbow

RAW Grappling Championship Results: Yuri Simoes wins grand prix, Lovato and Hulk win super fights

The inaugural RAW Grappling Championships took place on Sunday November 14th at the O2 Arena in London, England. Despite not being known as a grappling hotbed, England is home to some of the best jiu-jitsu academies in the world, including Roger Gracie Academy, Gracie Barra, and Carlson Gracie Academy. The event featured a prelim card with some of the best local blue and purple belts, leading into a black belt grand prix and two super fights, with Rafael Lovato Jr. taking on Adam Wardzinski and Lucas “Hulk” Barbosa competing against Gerard Labinski.
WWE
fitnessgizmos.com

‎DAAN MMA Grappling Dummy

In order to get better as a martial artist, you need to work on your striking and grappling all the time. We have already covered plenty of punching bags for strikers. The DAAN MMA Grappling Dummy is designed for practicing Jiu Jitsu and wrestling techniques. It can be used to practice elbows, submission holds, and other moves.
COMBAT SPORTS
mymmanews.com

Cage Wars 49 Weigh-ins | Live Video Results

Friday evening, Cage Wars 49 weigh-ins take place in the lobby of The Landing Hotel at the Rivers Casino Resort in Schenectady, New York. The Albany-based promotion will begin their ceremonial weigh-ins at 5 PM. The United States Muay Thai Association (USMTA) will be the third-party sanctioning the event. The...
SCHENECTADY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matty Holmes
Bad Left Hook

Crawford vs Porter weigh-in video stream, live results

Terence Crawford and Shawn Porter have just one more stop to make ahead of Saturday’s big pay-per-view main event, as the two will hit the scales today in Las Vegas to weigh in ahead of the fight. The weigh-in will begin at 5 pm ET, and you can stream it...
COMBAT SPORTS
fitnessgizmos.com

KUELL 140lbs Grappling Dummy

Here is another dummy that helps you work on your judo, BJJ, wrestling, and other MMA skills. The KUELL 140lbs Grappling Dummy stands 72 inches tall. It can be stuffed with shredded or recycled textile fabric. This training dummy is suitable for users from 120lbs to 150lbs. More gadgets like...
COMBAT SPORTS
wrestlingrumors.net

AEW Full Gear 2021 Live Coverage And Results

It’s time for what is likely going to be one of the best AEW shows in history as the card is stacked. AEW has shown that they can put together an awesome card and then deliver on the potential. I’m looking forward to more than a few things on the show and that is a great feeling to have. Let’s get to it.
WWE
f4wonline.com

WWE 205 Live results: Two in-ring debuts

This match consisted of basic groundwork and some arm drags. It was fine. The debuting Enofe traded quick pin attempts early in the match. Likewise, the pair traded mat control as the opening sequence took form. Blade connected with a top rope dropkick before attempting a splash that Enofe evaded. Enofe capitalised, connecting with a spinebuster and standing moonsault for the win.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Martial Arts
mymmanews.com

Former IMMAF World Champion Lee Hammond to make Pro Debut with Heroes Fight League

SBG Ireland’s Lee Hammond is set to make his long awaited professional debut tomorrow night. The 2018 IMMAF World Champion will take on undefeated Ionuț Brostic (4-0) in a lightweight bout with Heroes Fight League in Bucharest, Romania on Friday 19th November. A BJJ brown belt under John Kavanagh, Hammond...
UFC
MMA Fighting

UFC Vegas 43 results: Rani Yahya survives Kyung Ho Kang’s bombs, grapples way to decision

Grappling once again saved Rani Yahya’s bacon, though the Brazilian jiu-jitsu specialist got an assist by the strategic errors of his UFC Vegas 43 opponent Kyung Ho Kang. Kang at several points had Yahya on roller skates with heavy punches, but his inability to stay off the canvas led to a rally on the scorecards as Yahya picked up unanimous 29-28 scores for controlling the latter two-thirds of the fight.
UFC
mymmanews.com

Who is Buchecha? ONE Championship’s Newest Big Signing

Earlier in the month, ONE Championship made a huge splash signing that gathered some hype. But to the layman, it may have went under the radar. The promotion announced the signing of two time ADCC champion and thirteen time Jiu Jitsu World Champion. So let’s take a little time to get you up to speed on Marcus Almeida, also known as Buchecha.
COMBAT SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
mymmanews.com

Champion Matt Bonner Interested in Becoming Two-Division Cage Warriors King

Cage Warriors champion Matthew “The Beast” Bonner (10-6-1) is set to make the first defence of his middleweight title next month when he faces Djati Melan (7-0) at Cage Warriors 131, but he’s also setting his sights on a future move to welterweight to chase double champion status. The newly-crowned champion believes that a move to 170lbs after a successful title defense could be on the cards.
UFC
wrestlingrumors.net

Survivor Series 2021 Live Coverage And Results

Location: Barclays Center, New York City, New York. Commentators: Michael Cole, Corey Graves, Jimmy Smith, Byron Saxton, Pat McAfee. I’m running out of ways to say this show isn’t that interesting, but it seems that even some of the wrestlers are thinking the same. This is another Battle For Brand Supremacy and this time around we’ll be seeing more champions fighting each other. Not for any titles mind you, but for the glory of their t-shirt. Let’s get to it.
WWE
mymmanews.com

Rena Kubota relishing in her return, ‘I have to finish the fight. That’s a requirement’

55 professional fights are more than enough to be satisfied with – especially when on the positive end for 46 of them. Rena Kubota, 30, contemplated her place in MMA following her latest victory in September 2020. After constantly training throughout the year, the Osaka native focused on more weight training and spent some time at Brave under former Olympic wrestler, Kazuyuki Miyata.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy