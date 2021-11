Vice president of gaming at Microsoft, Phil Spencer, recently spoke with Axios about his hopes for an industry-wide game preservation initiative through emulation. Speaking with Axios, Phil Spencer noted that he’d like to see the industry adopt legal software emulators to aid in the future of game preservation, similar to what Microsoft is doing with its Backwards Compatibility program. “My hope (and I think I have to present it that way as of now) is as an industry we'd work on legal emulation that allowed modern hardware to run any (within reason) older executable allowing someone to play any game,” says Spencer.

