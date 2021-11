Microsoft’s attempts to force Windows users to make Edge their default browser have been somewhat questionable. Since relatively early on in the life of Windows 10, links from Windows search and Cortana were directed to Edge, which is still happening today. This has become even more prominent with Windows 11, as links in the Widgets pane are also designed to direct users to use Edge instead of their default browser. One way to fight against this is a tool called EdgeDeflector, which handles these custom links in place of Edge on Windows 10 and 11, redirecting them to the user’s default browser.

SOFTWARE ・ 13 DAYS AGO