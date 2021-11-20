ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

Rittenhouse lawyers' trial playbook: Don't 'crusade,' defend

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSoon after a Wisconsin jury https://apnews.com/article/jury-finds-kyle-rittenhouse-not-guilty-in-kenosha-shootings-27f812ba532d65c044617483c915e4de">acquitted Kyle Rittenhouse of all charges against him, defense attorney Mark Richards took a swipe at his predecessors, telling reporters that their tactics — leaning into Rittenhouse's portrayal as a rallying point for the right to carry weapons and defend oneself — were not...

Vice

Kyle Rittenhouse Has Set Off a QAnon Civil War

While most Americans are preparing to have a nice day with their families on Thanksgiving, pro-Trump lawyer Lin Wood is spending the holiday on Telegram, complaining about his children, and sparking a civil war in the QAnon world. Wood, who said on Thursday that his children would once again not...
Biden strikes far different tone after Arbery verdict than Rittenhouse

President Biden said the guilty verdicts in the Ahmaud Arbery case “reflect our justice system doing its job,” striking a far different tone than the somber message he issued after the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse days earlier. “Nothing can bring Mr. Arbery back to his family and to his community,...
Ok Magazine

Bruce Schroeder, Judge In Kyle Rittenhouse Trial, Refers To An African American Juror In The Case As 'A Black' As Controversies Continue

The controversial judge in the Kyle Rittenhouse murder trial has made headlines once again. According to Radar, Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Bruce Schroeder — who reportedly allowed the defendant to choose which of the 18 panelists would make up his 12 -member jury — made a strange comment about the only member of color in the jury.
UPMATTERS

EXPLAINER: Did Rittenhouse lawyers do enough to prevail?

KENOSHA, Wisconsin (AP) — Kyle Rittenhouse testifying about the night he shot three men on the streets of Kenosha — sobbing and seemingly unable to continue as he spoke about the first shooting — was among the most compelling moments in his two-week murder trial. It might also have been...
A defining image: Rittenhouse nearly crumbles out of picture

NEW YORK (AP) — As the last of five “not guilty” verdicts were read aloud on Friday, Kyle Rittenhouse shook with sobs and collapsed, nearly falling out of sight of the television camera fixed on him in a Wisconsin courtroom. It was instantly the defining image of the 18-year-old's murder...
Protesters trace route Rittenhouse took in Kenosha

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Several dozen people gathered below the wind-whipped Wisconsin flag at Kenosha's Civic Center Park on Sunday and warmed up with chants for justice before taking to the streets in protest of https://apnews.com/article/jury-finds-kyle-rittenhouse-not-guilty-in-kenosha-shootings-27f812ba532d65c044617483c915e4de">the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse. Demonstrators traced the route Rittenhouse took the night in August...
Radar Online.com

Kyle Rittenhouse Trial: Defendant's Lawyers Accuse Prosecution Of 'Lying' When They Say Their Client Provoked Violence In Kenosha

As both sides make their closing arguments to the jury in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial, the defense is reportedly accusing the prosecution of lying to the court. As the jury in Rittenhouse's trial grows closer to reaching a final verdict in the case, things started heating up when the prosecution finished their closing remarks to the court on Monday.
Rittenhouse acquittal tightens the political vise for Biden

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — A difficult political atmosphere for President Joe Biden may have become even more treacherous with the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse. Biden was already facing sliding poll numbers with an electorate worn down by the coronavirus pandemic and increasing inflation. Now, the president finds himself caught between outraged Democrats — some of whom were already stewing over Biden’s inability to land police reform and voting rights legislation — and Republicans looking to use the Rittenhouse case to exploit the national divide over matters of grievance and race.
