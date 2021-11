Scottie Pippen seems to be on some sort of journey in recent days. The NBA Hall of Famer has made many comments and more often than not has backtracked on what he said. For example, he called LeBron James the GOAT just a few days ago. But now it seems that Pippen has changed his mind and apparently there is no GOAT in team games. While this might be true up to some extent, Pippen hailed himself as on the same level as Michael Jordan just a few days ago as well.

NBA ・ 6 DAYS AGO