Panic at Atlanta airport after ‘accidental discharge’ of weapon causes active-shooter scare

(NEXSTAR) – Panic gripped portions of Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport (ATL) on Saturday afternoon after a weapon accidentally discharged inside the airport.

The incident took place around 1:30 p.m. Travelers had initially believed there was an active shooter inside the airport, according to reactions on Twitter.

“There is not an active shooter,” airport officials wrote on Twitter shortly before 2 p.m. “There was an accidental discharge at the Airport. There is no danger to passengers or employees.” The airport later said the weapon was discharged in a security screening area .

Travelers inside the airport had taken to Twitter shortly after the incident occurred, with many believing there to be an active-shooter situation.

One video showed several people crawling or laying on the floor amid stanchions that appear to have been knocked to the ground. Another said there was a “stampede out of delta terminal” after people heard shots.

Airport officials said an investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

