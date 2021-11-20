Topeka man found guilty of aggravated battery, child sex crimes

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man was convicted Friday for aggravated battery toward his ex-girlfriend and sex offenses with her 15-year-old daughter, according to the office of District Attorney Mike Kagay.

A 42-year-old woman contacted law enforcement on Jan. 29, 2021 to report she had been shot by her ex-boyfriend and was driving to a local hospital. She was also suffering from lacerations and abrasions when she arrived at the hospital.

Officers were then dispatched to the scene of the shooting, 1105 SW Clay, where Jaryl Lawrence Wilson Sr. was taken into custody. Wilson was arrested on the charges of Attempted Murder in the Second Degree as well as an alternative charge of Aggravated Battery for the shooting incident.

Investigators later learned that Wilson had been involved in a sexual relationship with his ex-girlfriend’s 15-year-old daughter. Additional charges for Aggravated Indecent Liberties with a Child under 16, Criminal Sodomy with a child under 16 and Indecent Liberties with a Child under 16 were also added.

Friday, Nov. 19, marked the end of a five-day trial where a Shawnee County jury found Wilson guilty on all charges except for attempted murder. A scheduling docket date has been set for Dec. 2, 2021.

Wilson will remain in custody until he is ultimately sentenced due to his bond being revoked. Kagay said he does not intend to seek a new trial for the attempted murder charge.

