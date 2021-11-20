ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Derrick Rose, Knicks face brutal three-week stretch against NBA’s best

By Stefan Bondy, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 4 days ago

Derrick Rose doesn’t like to think ahead because it’s a source of anxiety, and ambivalence is probably a good thing considering where the schedule is headed.

After Saturday’s contest against the lowly Rockets, the Knicks tackle a gauntlet of playoff teams and championship contenders through mid-December.

“Next game is all I think about,” Rose said. “I had an anxiety problem when I was younger bro, thinking about matchups and all that. So I go game by game. Sometimes I don’t know until I walk in that morning.”

New York’s three-week squeeze starts with the Bulls (currently 11-5) on Sunday and ends with Steph Curry and the Warriors (14-2) invading MSG on Dec. 14. In between, the Knicks matchup against legit contenders (Phoenix, Brooklyn, Milwaukee), fringe contenders (Lakers, Nuggets, Hawks) and playoff aspirers (Raptors and Pacers). In other words, the Knicks see every MVP of the last 13 years — Curry, LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Nikola Jokic, Giannis Antetokounmpo, James Harden, Russell Westbrook — over 21 days. (Rose, the 2011 MVP, is omitted because he plays for the Knicks).

Only the Spurs, who the Knicks face Dec. 7, offer a definite lottery-bound opponent during this stretch, but the Knicks haven’t won in San Antonio in seven years.

Thus far, the calendar has been favorable for the Knicks. Even before playing the NBA-worst Rockets, they had the third-easiest schedule based on winning percentage. They also caught two top teams — Sixers and Bucks — at opportune times because of injuries and COVID-19 infections.

Still, Tom Thibodeau’s squad entered Saturday with an 8-7 record and six losses in its previous nine games. The Knicks also tended to play down to the opposition with two defeats to the Magic and one to the Pacers. Thibodeau shouldered blame following Wednesday’s loss to Orlando , saying he needed to better prepare and motivate the squad.

“It’s easy to get distracted in this league, so you got to guard against it,” Thibodeau said. “Sometimes just letting up a little bit will get you. You can’t get here without being a great player so everyone is capable of beating you. You just have to make sure you’re doing everything to be ready to play.

Not surprisingly, the coach didn’t want to look beyond the Rockets.

“Lock into your daily improvement and focus on what’s in front of you,” Thibodeau said. “If you look behind or you look ahead of you, you’re going to miss what’s in front of you — and that’s where the focus needs to lie.”

Thibodeau didn’t need to sell that philosophy to Rose, who took a page from Sun Tzu’s ancient writings.

“It’s the first Art of War — making sure you give everyone respect. No matter who it is, I want to give them respect and give my best effort no matter what game,” Rose said.

The upcoming schedule certainly commands respect.

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

©2021 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

Knicks Trade Rumors: Trade Derrick Rose, Evan Fournier & Derrick Rose For Russell Westbrook?

New York Knicks trade rumors are starting to sizzle in the early going of the 2021-22 NBA season. Knicks highlights are off to a nice start, but do the Knicks need to make an NBA blockbuster trade to truly be in contention for an NBA championship? Today, we’re hitting on the latest Russell Westbrook trade rumors. Should the New York Knicks trade for Russell Westbrook by sending away Derrick Rose, Evan Fournier and Kevin Knox? Chat Sports host Chase Senior breaks down the latest Knicks news and rumors. Russell Westbrook highlights have been maddening for Los Angeles Lakers fans to watch so far this year.
NBA
Empire Sports Media

Knicks’ Derrick Rose details how Thibodeau is trying to revive starting team

The New York Knicks may be one of the most efficient scoring teams in the NBA, but they have hit a dry patch the past few games, specifically with their starters. A lack of ball movement has become apparent with the first team, as the Knicks rank 23rd in assists per game with 21.8. Their failure to move the ball well and play off one another has become a serious problem that is worth diving into.
NBA
The Spun

Knicks Announce Status Update On PG Derrick Rose

Lakers vs. Knicks at Madison Square Garden is always one of the best games of the NBA season. However, both teams will be without key players on Tuesday night. The Knicks have ruled veteran guard Derrick Rose out of Tuesday night’s Lakers game. He’s dealing with a sore right ankle and there’s no reason for him to try and play through it.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Lebron James
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Person
Tom Thibodeau
Person
Derrick Rose
Person
Sun Tzu
Person
Kevin Durant
Bleacher Report

Knicks' Biggest Surprises Through Opening 3 Weeks of 2021-22 NBA Season

The New York Knicks spent the 2020-21 NBA season laying the foundation for the Tom Thibodeau era. The plan for this campaign was to build off of that success, and the 'bockers have done that—just probably not in the way they envisioned it. The personnel hasn't changed a ton since...
NBA
Yardbarker

Here's What Derrick Rose Said After The Knicks Lost To The Bucks

The New York Knicks lost to the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night. View the original article to see embedded media. The New York Knicks have been off to a good start this season, but fell to 7-5 on Wednesday night when they lost 112-100 to the Milwaukee Bucks. After winning...
NBA
CBS Sports

Watch Hornets vs. Knicks: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Friday's NBA game

Down nine at the end of last quarter, the Charlotte Hornets have now snagged the lead. Either squad is in a position to win, but they lead against the New York Knicks 80-76. The Hornets have enjoyed the tag-team combination of small forward Gordon Hayward and shooting guard Terry Rozier. The former has 20 points and five assists along with five rebounds, while the latter has 18 points. New York has been relying on the performance of point guard Kemba Walker, who has 26 points.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Mvp#Next#Lakers#Nuggets#Hawks#Pacers#Spurs#Sixers#Bucks#Magic
920 ESPN

New York Knicks’ Randle Draining Three’s for At-Risk Kids This Season

Julius Randle has attempted 6.1 three-pointers per game this season. That's up from 5.5 three's per game last year, and is by far his career high. On paper, that number may not make a ton of sense. Randle is a great post player, thrives playing below the basket, and responds to physicality very well. Why would he be chucking up so many shots from distance?
NBA
audacy.com

Advanced stat says Derrick Rose is one of the most valuable NBA players this season

The last time that Derrick Rose was a full-time starter was when he came to the lowly 2016-17 Knicks, scoring 18 points per game alongside Carmelo Anthony and Kristaps Porzingis in the final year of the Melo era in MSG. Since then, he's been as good as anyone in the role of the bench scorer, the sixth man, the jolt of energy that comes into the game and pours in basket after basket on an unsuspecting second unit.
NBA
New York Post

Derrick Rose’s strong play has picked up Kemba Walker, Knicks

When he was rehired last winter for a Knicks sequel only a precious few New Yorkers wanted, Derrick Rose was not supposed to be the correct answer to any pressing question, other than this one:. Who will be the next Tom Thibodeau loyalist brought in to preach the Tao of...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
Yardbarker

How Derrick Rose’s refined skills are keeping the Knicks afloat early in the season

One of the Knicks‘ most valuable players is veteran point guard Derrick Rose. After being acquired from the Detroit Pistons at the trade deadline last season, Rose has carved out an important role with the second team. Despite the front office bringing in Kemba Walker to serve as the starter, Rose immediately took a backseat and handed the starting job to Kemba, who has been inconsistent this season.
NBA
chatsports.com

Knicks face Lakers without LeBron James, but they're missing Derrick Rose

The splashy name missing from action in Tuesday night’s sold-out matchup between the Knicks and Lakers was certainly LeBron James, suspended for his part in Sunday’s melee in Detroit. But for the Knicks, the biggest concern might have been the absence of Derrick Rose. The absence of James might have...
NBA
Bleacher Report

Derrick Rose Ruled out for Knicks vs. Lakers with Ankle Injury

The New York Knicks announced that point guard Derrick Rose will miss Tuesday's game versus the Los Angeles Lakers with a sore right ankle. The 33-year-old has been nothing short of phenomenal for the Knicks, who acquired him from the Detroit Pistons on Feb. 8, 2021. He's provided instant and...
NBA
Daily News

LeBron James suspended for Knicks visit after hitting Isaiah Stewart in face

The King isn’t allowed on his favorite court. LeBron James was suspended for Tuesday’s game against the Knicks for bloodying the face of Pistons forward Isaiah Stewart with a reckless swing, the NBA announced. James, 36, an 18-year veteran, had never previously been suspended but sent Stewart into hysterics Sunday by slugging him in the face while fighting for a rebounding position. The blow ...
NBA
Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
20K+
Followers
4K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Find breaking US news, local New York news coverage, sports, entertainment news, celebrity gossip, autos, videos and photos at nydailynews.com.

 https://www.nydailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy