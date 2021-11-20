Derrick Rose, Knicks face brutal three-week stretch against NBA’s best

Derrick Rose doesn’t like to think ahead because it’s a source of anxiety, and ambivalence is probably a good thing considering where the schedule is headed.

After Saturday’s contest against the lowly Rockets, the Knicks tackle a gauntlet of playoff teams and championship contenders through mid-December.

“Next game is all I think about,” Rose said. “I had an anxiety problem when I was younger bro, thinking about matchups and all that. So I go game by game. Sometimes I don’t know until I walk in that morning.”

New York’s three-week squeeze starts with the Bulls (currently 11-5) on Sunday and ends with Steph Curry and the Warriors (14-2) invading MSG on Dec. 14. In between, the Knicks matchup against legit contenders (Phoenix, Brooklyn, Milwaukee), fringe contenders (Lakers, Nuggets, Hawks) and playoff aspirers (Raptors and Pacers). In other words, the Knicks see every MVP of the last 13 years — Curry, LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Nikola Jokic, Giannis Antetokounmpo, James Harden, Russell Westbrook — over 21 days. (Rose, the 2011 MVP, is omitted because he plays for the Knicks).

Only the Spurs, who the Knicks face Dec. 7, offer a definite lottery-bound opponent during this stretch, but the Knicks haven’t won in San Antonio in seven years.

Thus far, the calendar has been favorable for the Knicks. Even before playing the NBA-worst Rockets, they had the third-easiest schedule based on winning percentage. They also caught two top teams — Sixers and Bucks — at opportune times because of injuries and COVID-19 infections.

Still, Tom Thibodeau’s squad entered Saturday with an 8-7 record and six losses in its previous nine games. The Knicks also tended to play down to the opposition with two defeats to the Magic and one to the Pacers. Thibodeau shouldered blame following Wednesday’s loss to Orlando , saying he needed to better prepare and motivate the squad.

“It’s easy to get distracted in this league, so you got to guard against it,” Thibodeau said. “Sometimes just letting up a little bit will get you. You can’t get here without being a great player so everyone is capable of beating you. You just have to make sure you’re doing everything to be ready to play.

Not surprisingly, the coach didn’t want to look beyond the Rockets.

“Lock into your daily improvement and focus on what’s in front of you,” Thibodeau said. “If you look behind or you look ahead of you, you’re going to miss what’s in front of you — and that’s where the focus needs to lie.”

Thibodeau didn’t need to sell that philosophy to Rose, who took a page from Sun Tzu’s ancient writings.

“It’s the first Art of War — making sure you give everyone respect. No matter who it is, I want to give them respect and give my best effort no matter what game,” Rose said.

The upcoming schedule certainly commands respect.