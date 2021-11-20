ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homeless forced to leave Marin encampment due to fecal matter

By Jeffrey Schaub
KCBS News Radio
 4 days ago

Residents of a Sausalito homeless encampment have been forced to leave their home after fecal matter was detected following a sewage spill caused by recent storms.

Sausalito leaders have refused to release the findings of soil samples taken from Marinship Park, but independent laboratory tests commissioned by representatives of the campers showed high levels of fecal matter in and around the campsite.

The homeless first reported the fecal matter to city leaders two weeks ago after several people fell ill, but the problem has only just been addressed.

Marin County Homeless Union Director Robbie Paulson told KCBS Radio he believes the city knew the park was prone to sewer spills during big storms.

"The city has, from the beginning, acted in reckless disregard for people’s health," he said. "We protested when nobody wanted to be put in Marinship Park for these very reasons about soil saturation during rains."

Encampment residents have been asked to move their belongings from Marinship Park to adjacent public tennis courts. City officials said they do not yet know what the permanent solution may be.

75,000 gallons of sewage was discovered Thursday in the Happy Valley and Montecito areas of downtown San Rafael.

