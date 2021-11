Liverpool will look to slow down Arsenal on Saturday when it welcomes the Gunners to Anfield for an English Premier League affair. Arsenal has skyrocketed up the table into fifth place with 20 points, as it is in the midst of an eight-game unbeaten run in the league. The Reds, meanwhile, remain two points ahead of the Gunners as they look to get back in the win column following a 3-2 defeat to West Ham on Nov. 7. Saturday’s match can be seen by fans on TV in English on NBC, or Spanish via NBC Universo.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 5 DAYS AGO