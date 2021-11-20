ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

SCORE UPDATE: Alabama strikes first with a Will Reichard FG

By Stacey Blackwood
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

No. 2 Alabama takes an early 3-0 lead over No. 21 Arkansas with a 47-yard field goal by Will Reichard.

The Tide offense was set up in prime scoring position after Dallas Turner recovered a fumbled snap by JK Jefferson. The Razorback defense stood tall and held the Alabama offense to a field goal attempt.

With 7:41 remaining in the first quarter there is plenty of time for the Alabama offense to get rolling.

