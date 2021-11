SEWARD, Neb. – For the second year in a row, Jonah Weyand has found his way onto the 2021 Academic All-District® Football Team, as selected by College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) and announced on Thursday (Nov. 18). Weyand appeared on the All-District 3 team, which covers the states of Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wisconsin. The Concordia University Football program has landed at least one student-athlete on the all-district teams in each of the past nine years.

