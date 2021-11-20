Texas Woman Sentenced To 18 Years In Prison For Child Sex Trafficking

A Texas woman was sentenced earlier this week to 18 years in prison, to be followed by a lifetime of supervised release, for her role in a child sex trafficking conspiracy to recruit and exploit a child in multiple states.

“This conviction and sentence demonstrates our office’s and our law enforcement partners’ unwavering commitment to combating sex trafficking and child exploitation,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Christopher Chiou for the District of Nevada. “Through our ongoing collaboration and expanded partnerships, we will keep working to hold accountable in federal court those who use fraud, force, or other illicit means to victimize children.”

“This sentencing is a success in the fight against those who exploit the vulnerable and illustrates our dedication to bring these criminals to justice,” said Aaron C. Rouse, FBI Las Vegas Special Agent in Charge.

After a six-day jury trial in May 2021, Demecia Shontres Washington (42, of Dallas, Texas) was found guilty of one count each of: conspiracy to commit sex trafficking; sex trafficking; conspiracy to transport for prostitution or other criminal sexual activity; transportation for prostitution or other criminal sexual activity; conspiracy to sexually exploit children; sexual exploitation of children; and distribution of child pornography. U.S. District Judge Andrew P. Gordon presided over the trial and sentencing hearing.

According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, from August 2018 to September 2018, Demecia Washington conspired with co-defendant Jimmy David Washington Jr., 36, of Lubbock, Texas, to recruit and coerce a child to engage in commercial sex acts and to produce child pornography.

Demecia Washington and Jimmy Washington Jr. transported the child from Texas to New Mexico and Nevada with the intent that she engage in prostitution.

Co-defendant Jimmy Washington Jr. previously pleaded guilty to the transportation of a minor for purposes of prostitution. In April 2021, he was sentenced to 10 years and 10 months in prison, to be followed by 15 years of supervised release.

This case was investigated by the FBI and Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Christopher Burton, Bianca Pucci, and Elham Roohani prosecuted the case.

Tampafp.com for Politics, Tampa Local News, Sports, and National Headlines.Support journalism by clicking here to our GoFundMe or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here. Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. It’s Free And Coming To Apple Users Soon.