ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas Woman Sentenced To 18 Years In Prison For Child Sex Trafficking

By National News
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45xlI4_0d2vRJcy00

A Texas woman was sentenced earlier this week to 18 years in prison, to be followed by a lifetime of supervised release, for her role in a child sex trafficking conspiracy to recruit and exploit a child in multiple states.

“This conviction and sentence demonstrates our office’s and our law enforcement partners’ unwavering commitment to combating sex trafficking and child exploitation,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Christopher Chiou for the District of Nevada. “Through our ongoing collaboration and expanded partnerships, we will keep working to hold accountable in federal court those who use fraud, force, or other illicit means to victimize children.”

“This sentencing is a success in the fight against those who exploit the vulnerable and illustrates our dedication to bring these criminals to justice,” said Aaron C. Rouse, FBI Las Vegas Special Agent in Charge.

After a six-day jury trial in May 2021, Demecia Shontres Washington (42, of Dallas, Texas) was found guilty of one count each of: conspiracy to commit sex trafficking; sex trafficking; conspiracy to transport for prostitution or other criminal sexual activity; transportation for prostitution or other criminal sexual activity; conspiracy to sexually exploit children; sexual exploitation of children; and distribution of child pornography. U.S. District Judge Andrew P. Gordon presided over the trial and sentencing hearing.

According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, from August 2018 to September 2018, Demecia Washington conspired with co-defendant Jimmy David Washington Jr., 36, of Lubbock, Texas, to recruit and coerce a child to engage in commercial sex acts and to produce child pornography.

Demecia Washington and Jimmy Washington Jr. transported the child from Texas to New Mexico and Nevada with the intent that she engage in prostitution.

Co-defendant Jimmy Washington Jr. previously pleaded guilty to the transportation of a minor for purposes of prostitution. In April 2021, he was sentenced to 10 years and 10 months in prison, to be followed by 15 years of supervised release.

This case was investigated by the FBI and Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Christopher Burton, Bianca Pucci, and Elham Roohani prosecuted the case.

Tampafp.com for Politics, Tampa Local News, Sports, and National Headlines.Support journalism by clicking here to our GoFundMe or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here. Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. It’s Free And Coming To Apple Users Soon.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
State
Nevada State
City
Nevada, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Lubbock, TX
The Free Press - TFP

Four Pinellas County Suspects Arrested On Drug Trafficking Charges At Clearwater Hotel

PINELLAS COUNTY, FL. – On Monday, detectives from the Narcotics Division received information regarding a large amount of methamphetamine being delivered to drug traffickers at WoodSpring Suites located at 15672 U.S. Highway 19 North in Clearwater. Through various investigative techniques, detectives identified, 36-year-old Travis Nicotera, 29-year-old Brandon Pagels, 22-year-old Jessica...
CLEARWATER, FL
The Free Press - TFP

In A Surprise To Everyone Except Those Who Live There, Gathering Of Doctors In Florida Was The Superspreader That Never Was

Blue states are now grappling with rising COVID-19 infections, and perhaps deaths, as fall’s chill marches toward winter’s freeze. According to the Associated Press, Connecticut has the fastest-rising rate of new COVID illnesses – jumping 116 percent in two weeks. The AP also noted, “Four of the five states with the highest recent increase in virus cases are in New England.”
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#Child Prostitution#Sex Trafficking#Child Pornography#Fbi
The Free Press - TFP

Tampa Police Investigating Shooting Of A Juvenile

TAMPA, FL. – Tampa Police are investigating a Tuesday shooting of a juvenile and are asking anyone with information to call in. Around 4:42 pm on Tuesday, dispatch received several calls reporting that someone was shot near the intersection of 22nd St. and 26th Ave. Officers arrived and found a...
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Free Press - TFP

Texas Republicans Call On School Districts To Leave School Boards Association

The Texas Freedom Caucus called on the state’s independent school districts to exit the Texas Association of School Boards (TASB) in a Monday letter. The Freedom Caucus previously urged the TASB to leave the National School Boards Association (NSBA) after it sent a letter to President Joe Biden urging him to use the FBI, Patriot Act, and other law enforcement groups to target parents.
TEXAS STATE
The Free Press - TFP

Gov. DeSantis: Florida Visitation Tops Pre-Pandemic Levels

Today, Governor DeSantis announced that Florida’s visitation from July to September 2021 exceeded 2019’s visitation over the same period for the first time since 2020. Governor DeSantis made this announcement based on VISIT FLORIDA’s estimates that show Florida welcomed a total of 32.5 million travelers in Q3 2021. This announcement...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
85K+
Followers
11K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy