Imagine if private property owners across North America landscaped their yards with plants found in their area. What wonderful habitats would be available to native animals!. This last summer, the Electric Power Research Institute presented a series of daily, online talks relating to pollinators and plants, titled 'The Pollinator Party.' One of the talks, presented by Douglas Tallamy of the University of Delaware, was on using native plants in landscaping to support insects by providing plant forage and pollen for their food and cover. A thriving insect population adds to the food chain by becoming the food source many songbirds require.

FLAGSTAFF, AZ ・ 4 DAYS AGO