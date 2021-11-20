ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

3 things: UNA tries some different things in season finale

By David Glovach Sports Writer
Times Daily
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe North Alabama football team’s time in the Big South and transition...

Times Daily

UNA football falls in final minute to Kennesaw State

FLORENCE — Blake Dever stood underneath the scoreboard at Braly Stadium on Saturday, taking time to answer some questions after another tough loss for the North Alabama football team. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period...
FLORENCE, AL
New Britain Herald

'Little things' still building for New Britain as team moves toward season finale

NEW BRITAIN - It was another strong opening for New Britain football Friday night against a well-regarded program, this week being Hall. But, as it has in prior weeks, the flash of success from the team faded and the opposition took over. But this time out for New Britain the success lasted a little long then the opening drive or the first quarter, this time leading into halftime.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
Times Daily

3 things: Mistakes at bad times cost UNA in a close game

FLORENCE — North Alabama came close to what would have been its biggest upset win of the season, but Kennesaw State's touchdown in the final minute gave KSU a 28-24 win and spoiled the party at Braly Stadium. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. *...
FLORENCE, AL
chatsports.com

Four Things to Know About Atlanta United’s Final Regular Season Week

Decision Day has come and gone, and the Five Stripes are standing tall on the ashes of the first half of their season. What a ride it’s been thus far for the 2021 edition of Atlanta United; two full-time managers, an MVP-caliber signing, and a late sprint to the playoffs all highlight the regular season for the club with the ninth highest attendance per match in the entire world.
MLS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Una#Football Team#North Alabama#American Football#Division
The Decatur Daily

Smith readying for final game with UNA football

FLORENCE — It’s safe to say K.J. Smith has a good memory. The North Alabama defensive back is a two-time Academic All-American. He has a 4.0 GPA as he pursues a Master of Science degree in health and human performance (he’s set to graduate in December). He previously completed his undergraduate degree with a 4.0 GPA.
FLORENCE, AL
Times Daily

Bounce back? UNA's defense looks to rebound in season finale

FLORENCE — Ask Steadman Campbell how he would describe the Lions’ season and the North Alabama defensive coordinator doesn’t veer too far off from any other coach or player. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period...
FLORENCE, AL
1310kfka.com

Things to Watch this Season for UNC Bears Basketball

Last year didn’t finish quite how the UNC Bears wanted it to. The season itself wasn’t ideal for any college basketball team in 2020/2021 as the Covid Pandemic derailed pretty much everything. It was especially tricky for new Bears head Coach Steve Smiley, who took over after Jeff Linder accepted the Wyoming job. Starting your first Division I head coaching job off with virtual recruiting visits, practice and game cancelations and the overall uncertainty of what the next day might bring was no doubt difficult to navigate through. However, UNC managed to win 11 of their 22 games including a first round victory in the Big Sky Tournament. Smiley’s crew lost in the second round to Southern Utah but in the end, I think most fans were simply relieved to have a season and one that yielded a .500 record and movement in the conference tourney. Now year two for Steve Smiley, the expectations are a bit higher than simply completing a season. Although the Big Sky media and coaches preseason poll has UNC picked to finish 5th in the conference, I fully expect the Bears to be in the running for a top 3 seed when tournament time rolls around. If they want to take the next step this year they’ll need their leaders to step up and be consistent with what they do best; shoot the basketball. I have a few key features to watch for that should impact how the 21’/22′ season will go down.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Times Daily

Coaching stability helps distinguish Big Ten

Minnesota’s P.J. Fleck sees the rampant coaching turnover going on this season and feels grateful about his relative security. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Times Daily

Mars Hill's Griffin Hanson perseveres through pain

FLORENCE — A pair of touchdown passes. A state title. MVP of the championship game. A great freshman football season for Griffin Hanson couldn’t have ended much better. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period your...
FLORENCE, AL
Times Daily

No. 22 UConn survives, beats No. 19 Auburn 115-109 in 2OT

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) — Shot after shot, No. 19 Auburn and No. 22 Connecticut went back and forth at each other seemingly oblivious to pressure from a dwindling clock in an ever-lengthening game at the Battle 4 Atlantis. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only.
AUBURN, AL

