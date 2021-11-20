3 things: UNA tries some different things in season finale

Last year didn’t finish quite how the UNC Bears wanted it to. The season itself wasn’t ideal for any college basketball team in 2020/2021 as the Covid Pandemic derailed pretty much everything. It was especially tricky for new Bears head Coach Steve Smiley, who took over after Jeff Linder accepted the Wyoming job. Starting your first Division I head coaching job off with virtual recruiting visits, practice and game cancelations and the overall uncertainty of what the next day might bring was no doubt difficult to navigate through. However, UNC managed to win 11 of their 22 games including a first round victory in the Big Sky Tournament. Smiley’s crew lost in the second round to Southern Utah but in the end, I think most fans were simply relieved to have a season and one that yielded a .500 record and movement in the conference tourney. Now year two for Steve Smiley, the expectations are a bit higher than simply completing a season. Although the Big Sky media and coaches preseason poll has UNC picked to finish 5th in the conference, I fully expect the Bears to be in the running for a top 3 seed when tournament time rolls around. If they want to take the next step this year they’ll need their leaders to step up and be consistent with what they do best; shoot the basketball. I have a few key features to watch for that should impact how the 21’/22′ season will go down.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO