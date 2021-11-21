ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Man arrested on suspicion of murder after man and woman found dead in Lancashire village

By Katy Clifton
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cOWNf_0d2vQpOf00

Police have arrested a man on suspicion of murder after two people were found dead at a house near Preston.

Lancashire Constabulary said officers found the bodies of a man and a woman after they were called to the property on Cann Bridge Street in the village of Higher Walton at 1.40pm on Saturday.

A 35-year-old man from the local area was arrested on Saturday evening on suspicion of murder.

The force said in a statement: “We were called at 1.40pm today to a concern for the safety of the occupants of a property on Cann Bridge Street, in the village of Higher Walton.

“Officers have forced entry and sadly found a man and a woman deceased inside.

“Their deaths are being treated as suspicious and a scene is currently in place.

“A 35-year-old local man has this evening been arrested on suspicion of their murders. He remains in custody at this time.

“The family of the victims have been made aware of the latest development and are being supported by specially-trained officers.

“Our thoughts remain with them at this time.

“A dedicated team of detectives have been assigned to the case and enquiries are very much ongoing.

“Reassurance patrols have been stepped up in the area as a precaution.”

Officers have urged anyone with information to call 101, quoting log 0841 of November 20, 2021.

Reporting by Press Association.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#After Man#Lancashire Constabulary#Press Association
The Independent

Bobbi-Anne McLeod: Two men arrested after body found in search for 18-year-old

Two men have been arrested after the body of a woman was found in the search for missing Plymouth teenager Bobbi-Anne McLeod.The 18-year-old was missing from home for three days after she failed to meet with friends in Plymouth on Saturday.Investigators said on Tuesday that the body of a woman was located near Bovisand, South Hams. Formal identification has not yet been carried out.The family of Ms McLeod has been informed and are being supported by officers, the force said. Devon and Cornwall Police said on Tuesday evening two men from Plymouth had been arrested on suspicion of murder. The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
abc17news.com

Man, woman found dead inside car in Kansas

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — Police say a man and woman were found dead with gunshot wounds in a car in Olathe, Kansas. The Kansas City Star reports gunshots were reported Saturday morning in Olathe. Police found two people inside a car with apparent gunshot wounds. A police spokesman says the two were pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not yet identified the victims but say they were in their early 40s.
KANSAS STATE
The Independent

Somerset murders: Couple found dead inside house with children asleep upstairs

A married couple are believed to have been stabbed to death while their children slept upstairs at their home in Somerset.Stephen Chapple, 36, and Jennifer Chapple, 33, were found with serious injuries in Dragon Rise, Norton Fitzwarren, on Sunday evening and later pronounced dead at the scene.Their children, aged five and six, were found asleep upstairs by police officers and are now being looked after by family members.A post-mortem examination has confirmed Ms Chapple died from multiple stab wounds. The post-mortem examination to determine Mr Chapple’s cause of death is ongoing.Two men, aged 34 and 67, were arrested on suspicion...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS DFW

15-Year-Old Arrested, Charged With Capital Murder After Deadly Shooting At Mesquite Business

MESQUITE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A man was shot and killed at a business in Mesquite on November 17, now a teenager is in custody charged with the crime. According to police, it was around 2:00 p.m. when after receiving a shots fired call officers were sent to the 1800 block of North Galloway Avenue. Once there police found an adult male — whose name has not been released — suffering from several gunshot wounds. The man was taken to a nearby hospital in serious condition, but later died as a result of his injuries. After some investigation, police say they identified and arrested a 15-year-old boy. The name of the teenaged suspect will not be released because of his age. Officials say the investigation into the case continues and are encouraging anyone who has any information about the crime to contact the Mesquite Police Department at 972-285-6336 or Investigator M. Heidelberg at 972-216-6290.
MESQUITE, TX
virginialegacy.com

Man found dead after being shot in head

A man was killed after being shot in the head in Petersburg. Petersburg Police were called to the shooting on Poplar Street in Petersburg’s West End around 8:15 p.m. At the scene, police found a man lying in the street with a single bullet in his head. Police are now...
PETERSBURG, VA
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Woman fatally shot in Mansfield; man found dead in home after standoff with police

A suspect in the fatal shooting of a woman Wednesday in Mansfield was found dead inside a home after a standoff with officers, police said. Around 11:30 a.m. officers responded to a call about a man with a gun in the 700 block of Fannin Lane, police said in a news release. Patrol officers found a woman with an apparent gunshot wound who was pronounced dead inside a neighbor’s garage.
MANSFIELD, TX
FOX59

Indy woman is accused of murder and arson after man is found dead in house fire on Indy’s near east side

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis woman is behind bars accused of murder and arson. Police arrested 27-year-old Brittany Snelbaker in connection to the murder of 24-year-old Charles Burgess, Jr. Firefighters originally responded to a house fire in the 3600 block of E. Vermont Street around 8:45 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 5. After extinguishing the fire, firefighters […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
BBC

Higher Walton deaths: Couple stabbed to death named

A couple who were stabbed to death inside a house have been named. The bodies of Tricia Livesey, 57, and Anthony Tipping, 60, were discovered in Cann Bridge Street, Higher Walton, near Preston at about 13:40 GMT on Saturday. Post-mortem examinations found that they had died as a result of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The Independent

350K+
Followers
136K+
Post
175M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy