ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Serayah Switches Up Her Hair To A Platinum Blonde Look

By Sharde Gillam
HelloBeautiful
HelloBeautiful
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L967b_0d2vQbHj00

Source: Roy Rochlin / Getty

Serayah has just debuted her brand new platinum blonde hairstyle on Instagram and we’re loving the look on the actress!

In an IG Reel, the Empire star showed her 1.9 million IG followers the process of changing her hair from brown to platinum blonde as she went through the steps of getting her locs bleached, washed, and styled by her hairstylist. The finished product was a gorgeous, platinum blonde pixie cut that looked stunning on the entertainer, as she served in a fresh-faced selfie fresh out of the salon. “I GLOW ,” she captioned the short video, followed by a tag for her hairstylist, @ckearse.

Check out the step-by-step process and the finished look below.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by SERAYAH (@serayah)

As soon as the video was posted, many of the 25-year-old’s followers flooded her comment section with their stamps of approval. “ Big 90s vibe!” one commenter wrote while another said, “
Issa look
,” and another couldn’t get over the beauty’s glowing skin, writing, “It’s the skin for me.”

And while we’re loving this new look on the singer, we’ve also been enjoying watching her crush the role of Demetrius Flenory’s girlfriend on  50 Cent’s “Black Mafia Family,” a role she was excited to take on due to her relationships with the Flenory family in real life.  “It’s really, really dope because I know Terry and his sister Nicole in real life, and I was able to get connected with this series and audition for a role of a tomgirl, baby mother of Meech. I was like, “Yeah, I got to do this. Y’all have to pick me, come on,” she told Essence of the role back in April.

She continued, “I was really excited just to be able to pop in and out and be there whenever they need me. I think it’s another one of those moments. Gratefully, I was a part of Empire at one of those Black TV moments where it’s so highly anticipated. Everything 50 [Cent] touches is just amazing, right? Power is dope. I have a lot of confidence in Tasha Smith who was directing and you have Randy Huggins as one of the producers. The way that it’s being shot, let me just tell you, it’s a movie and I can’t wait for it to come out. It looks so good and it’s so real.”

Don’t miss…

Serayah Refuses To Be Put Inside A Fashion Box, Her Style Is Constantly Evolving

Eff A Snack! 11 Times Serayah Looked Like A Whole Meal

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tasha Smith
Cosmopolitan

Rihanna just rocked honey blonde hair for the first time in years

Rihanna has rocked every type of beauty trend under the sun. The singer isn’t afraid to mix up her looks and what’s even more amazing is that she effortlessly pulls off each and every one. Just recently, she has served one of the shortest micro-fringes we’ve ever seen, a hairstyle...
BEAUTY & FASHION
thesource.com

Cardi B Claps Back at Natural Hair Haters ‘There Is No Such Thing As Bad Hair. All Hair Is Good!’

Rapper, wife, and mother of two went to social media on Saturday to show off her postpartum natural hair care results. The 29-year-old rapper shared how she feared her hair would fall out after the birth of her son and also discussed that with consistent use of her much talked about avocado conditioning mask and drinking alkaline water that her hair “has actually been growing,” showing a pic of her hair natural hair for proof.
HAIR CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Platinum Blonde Hair#Black Hair#Serayah#Short Hair#Ig Reel#Meech
arcamax.com

Cardi B feared her hair would fall out

Cardi B feared her hair would fall out after giving birth to her son. The 29-year-old rap star - who has Kulture, three, and a baby boy who was born on September 6 - has taken to Twitter to discuss her post-pregnancy fears. Alongside a selfie, Cardi wrote: "So I've...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

JoJo Siwa Ditches Her Signature Ponytail To Let Her Hair Down In Daring Look At The AMAs

JoJo Siwa is all grown up! The YouTube star looked so glam on the red carpet at the American Music Awards before presenting to BTS!. JoJo Siwa tried a new look out on the red carpet at the American Music Awards! The 18-year-old ditched her signature bow ponytail for the red carpet at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday, Nov. 21. Instead, she kept her blonde locks back into a chic half-pony, wearing most of her hair down and in curls going down the back.
LOS ANGELES, CA
People

Lorde Wore Her Hair as a Scarf on the Red Carpet

Days after one infamous scarf captured pop culture's attention earlier this week (hint: it smells like Taylor Swift), another interesting interpretation has captivated the internet. On Wednesday, Lorde walked the red carpet at the Guggenheim International Gala in New York City wearing a strapless, belted Dior dress and simple drop...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
hotnewhiphop.com

Summer Walker Shows Off Baby Bubbles In New Photos

Summer Walker has a bad case of baby fever. The R&B star has come a long way from demanding that fans stop asking for pictures of her baby with producer London On Da Track. The "Girls Need Love" singer's Instagram is now plastered with photos and videos of the adorable Baby Bubbles, and in her newest set of photos, Summer decides to join the baby dubbed Bubbles.
CELEBRITIES
glamourmagazine.co.uk

Camila Cabello just revealed a minty fresh post-breakup hair transformation

Camila Cabello's latest transformation is straight out of the breakup handbook — and I mean that in the best way possible. The pop star, who recently announced the end of her two-year relationship with fellow singer Shawn Mendes, reappeared on Instagram to show off a minty-fresh new look. In the series of photos, her light green top is complimented by matching nails and, yes, a brand-new matching mint green colour that's giving modern-day Cinderella.
CELEBRITIES
NYLON

Britney Spears’ Post-Conservatorship Celebration Also Includes New Blonde Hair

It’s been a big month for Britney Spears. Last Friday, her conservatorship of 13 years was finally terminated and the global #FreeBritney movement celebrated the payoff from the efforts of fans, Britney’s legal team, and especially Britney, herself. The conservatorship controlled Britney's finances, personal life, and medical decisions since 2008, and the singer has only been able to speak out publicly against it this summer, starting at a hearing on June 23rd. The past nearly five months have seen a huge push for Britney to be able to legally make her own choices once again, and now she can.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Beyoncé almost breaks the internet in plunging white gown – and woah

Beyoncé took social media by storm on Wednesday when she wore a plunging white gown in a new Instagram photo with husband Jay-Z. The singer's snap has racked up over one million likes in a matter of hours, and it's not hard to see why. The 40-year-old looked sensational in the figure-hugging gown, which she styled with a white fur coat and a yellow diamond necklace.
CELEBRITIES
New York Post

Gen Z has declared blond hair as ‘cheugy’ and untrendy

Gentleman may prefer blondes — but not Gen Z. From denouncing side-parting your hair and skinny jeans to eschewing a two-party political system and, most recently, AirPods, Gen Z has struck again, now declaring that blond hair is outdated and darker shades are in. TikTokers have taken to the platform...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

Cardi B praised by fans as AMAs viewers try to count her outfit changes

Cardi B and her stylist have earned praise after the singer appeared in numerous outfits while hosting the 2021 American Music Awards.On Sunday, the “WAP” rapper enamoured viewers with two outfit changes on the red carpet ahead of the show, with one Schiaparelli look accessorised with a solid gold mask.While hosting the awards ceremony, Cardi continued to frequently change her appearance. The singer appeared in a different outfit nearly each time she walked on stage.The mother of two, who revealed at one point that she would be returning “straight home for my babies” after completing her hosting duties, first appeared...
CELEBRITIES
HelloBeautiful

HelloBeautiful

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
466
Post
540K+
Views
ABOUT

News, Lifestyle, Fashion and Beauty for Today's Black Woman.

 https://hellobeautiful.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy