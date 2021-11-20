Casting Call: Young girls, club goers needed this week

PLEASE…Carefully Read All The Info Below Before Submitting For These Projects.

* NOTE from HYLTON CASTING

There will be strict COVID-19 set procedures that ALL background talent must follow accordingly. There’s also Covid-19 Testing which is paid for by production.

Hylton Casting

“STAIRCASE” (HBO Max Series)

(PHOTO DOUBLE - GIRLS)

* Seeking Caucasian Girls 4-10yrs to be a Photo Double for principal Actor

1. Clayton's Daughter #1 Photo Double - Caucasian female w/Blonde hair.

Ages 4-6yrs

- This child will double as one of the principal actors in this production.

2. Clayton's Daughter #2 Photo Double - Caucasian female w/Brown hair.

Ages 7-9yrs

- This child will double as one of the principal actors in this production.

- All Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor” (See Link Below)

* Shoots: Thur. Dec. 2nd // Wed. Dec. 8th // Thurs. Dec.9th // Fri. Dec. 10th

* Please visit the link below for more information and to submit: https://hyltoncasting.com/strchildrenphotodoubles/

Hylton Casting

“P-VALLEY” (S2)

(Multiple Roles – Ongoing Need)

* Men, Women and Kids of All Shapes, Sizes & Ethnicities to portray “Multiple Roles”

- All Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor” (See Link Below)

* Mandatory Covid-19 Test: TBA (Testing Bump:$30.00)

* Shoots : NOW – November

* Please visit the following link for more information and to submit:

HYLTONCASTING.COM/SUBMISSIONS/EXTRAS

* NOTE from CAB CASTING

There will be strict COVID-19 set procedures that Background talent must follow accordingly. There's Multiple Covid-19 Testing. COVID-19 testing is paid for & provided by production.

CAB Casting

“NAOMI” (DC Comics/CW Series)

(FUTURISTIC CLUB)

* Males & Females of All Ethnicities to portray "Futuristic Rave Club Goers"

21 - 35yrs

* Seeking Funky, Colorful, Futuristic Looks....It's a RAVE!!

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Cell # / Height / Weight / DOB for Covid Testing

* Also: 2 Current Pictures (1 Head shot & 1 Body shot) // Any Visible Tattoos - Where?

* Mandatory Covid-19 Test date: TBA (Testing Rate $25.00)

* Shoots: Monday Nov. 29th

* Put “RAVE CLUB 11/29” in subject line

* Send All Above Info to: NaomiBGextras@gmail.com

* NOTE from CASTING ALL TALENT

There will be strict Covid-19 set procedures that ALL background talent must follow accordingly. There’s also Multiple Covid-19 Testing which are paid for by production.

Casting All Talent

“LEGACIES” (S4)

(STUDENTS - Ongoing Need)

* Seeking: Males & Females 18yrs & Older who still look like High School students.

* Mandatory Covid Test Date: TBA

* Submit : 3 pics (headshot, full body, recent dated selfie) Age, Ht, Wt, & Contact Info

* Shoot Date: TBA

* Put “HS STUDENT” in the subject line

* Apply for roles & submit availability at: Apply.CastingAllTalent.com

* New to C.A.T.?? Join our database at: SignUp.CastingAllTalent.com

* NOTE from EXTRAS CASTING ATLANTA

There will be strict COVID-19 set procedures that ALL background talent must follow accordingly. There’s also Multiple Covid-19 Testing which are paid for by production.

Extras Casting Atlanta

“On The Come Up” (FILM)

(YOUNG FOLKS)

* Men & Women of All Ethnicities 18yrs & Older who still pass for High School Students.

* Submit : A couple recent pictures (Waist Up & Full Body)

* Also Include : Name / Age / Height / Weight / Contact Info

* Finally: Your Vaccination Status --- Please answer: Yes Vaccinated or Not Vaccinated

* Shoots: TBA

* Put “HIGH SCHOOL STUDENT” in the subject line

* Submit All Your Info To: OTextras@gmail.com

Extras Casting Atlanta

“Upcoming Projects”

(VACCINATED PEOPLE - ONGOING NEED)

* VACCINATED Men & Women of All Ethnicities for Multiple Roles.

18yrs & Older

* Submit : A couple recent pictures (Waist Up & Full Body)

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Contact Info

* Finally: Proof of Vaccination - Please include your vaccination card when you submit.

* Shoot Dates: TBA

* Put “VACCINATED” in the subject line

* Submit All Your Info To: ExtrasCastingATL@gmail.com

* NOTE from DESTINATION CASTING

There will be strict Covid-19 set procedures that Background talent must follow. All talent must have a Covid-19 test administered on set within 48 hours of work date! Covid-19 Testing Bump: $20 (paid on work date)

Destination Casting

“Terror Lake Drive” (S2)

(OFFICIALS)

* Men & Women of All Ethnicities to portray Cops, Detectives & FBI Agents. 30 - 50yrs

* Clean Cut Looks // NO Visible Tattoos

* SUBMIT 2 Clear Current Photos

-- No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror .

-- Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Contact Info / DOB for Covid Testing

* Mandatory Covid-19 Tests 48 hrs prior to work date (Testing Rate $20.00)

* Shoots: NOW - Dec. 8th

* Put “OFFICER” in subject line

* Send All Above Info to: DestinationCastingExtras@gmail.com

FILM INDUSTRY & VOICEOVER INFO

BEHIND THE CAMERA: “Film & TV Industry Jobs”

* Visit: www.georgia.org

* Go to Menu (top of page)

* Then hit Industries

* Scroll down to Film & Entertainment

* Click On: Georgia Film & TV Production

* Scroll Down & Click On: Industry Jobs & Classes

* Click On: Help Wanted Hotline (crew jobs)

“OFFICIAL INFO”

ALL MINORS must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor” NO minor can work on any Film/TV set without that Certificate Number. To receive your number visit: www.dol.state.ga.us/public/es/mie/minor/login

“VOICEOVERS”

1. BILL CELLER

* Bill is your guy for everything voiceover related.

* For more information, please visit: billdoesvoices.com

* For any questions, please email: bill@billdoesvoices.com

2. ATLANTA VOICEOVER STUDIO

* Auditions / Demos / Recordings / Workshops / Classes / Resources

* For more information, please visit: AtlantaVoiceoverStudio.com

* Hunter Bradley / ADMIN@ATLANTAVOICEOVERSTUDIO.COM

How To Submit Yourself, or Your Vehicle As An “Extra”

Below is a List of Extras Casting Directors around Atlanta

* Extras Casting Atlanta

* Casting TaylorMade

* CL Casting

* Destination Casting

* Hylton Casting

* Catrett Casting

* Tammy Smith Casting

* Casting All Talent

* B.A.C.A. Casting

* Bill Marinella Casting

* Cab Casting

* Rose Locke Casting

* Game Changing Films (Athletes)

Go to their Website, FB or Twitter page daily and check out the projects they’re casting. Choose one (or more if you’re what there looking for).

GENERIC VERSION

Send the below information to the “Casting Directors” via Email or Link to their Website.

- Three Current Pictures (Head, Waist Up, Full Body) NO glamour shots, iPhone quality is fine.

- (IMPORTANT) Regarding your Pictures, dress as best as possible to the "Role" you're submitting for.

- Your Stats (Height, Weight, Sizes, etc.)

- Your Contact info

- (VERY IMPORTANT) Let the Casting Directors know the exact days you’re available to work.

- (VERY VERY IMPORTANT) Properly fill out The Subject Line of your email.

* If you’re right for a role, someone will call you.

* ANYBODY can be an “Extra” – no matter your Age, Shape, Size, or Ethnicity.

* BE PATIENT! Productions have multiple moving parts which at times cause delays.

* DO NOT call the Casting Director after a few days asking about the role.

Again, if they want you, someone will call.

* Please email me w/any questions at: greg.clarkson@audacy.com

* Also see the list on twitter: @getcastwithgreg

Good luck,

Greg