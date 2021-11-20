Comcast Extorts Customers for Repairs

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Lower Makefield Township (“Township”) Board of Supervisors (“Board”) during its regularly scheduled meeting to be held on December 1, 2021, at 7:30 p.m. will hold a public hearing on and will consider for enactment, an ordinance (“Ordinance”) which amends provisions of the Township Code pertaining to the Township’s Cable Franchise with Comcast of Levittown, LLC (“Comcast”) and approves a Cable Franchise Agreement (“Agreement”) between the Township and Comcast, which is contained within Exhibit “A” of the proposed Ordinance. The meeting will be held in person at the Township Building, 1100 Edgewood Road, Yardley, Bucks County, Pennsylvania 19067 as well as by a virtual method as detailed in the instructions provided by the Township at the time of publication of the proposed agenda at https://www.lmt.org. The Ordinance to be considered and acted upon is titled: ORDINANCE OF THE TOWNSHIP OF LOWER MAKEFIELD AUTHORIZING EXECUTION OF A CABLE FRANCHISE AGREEMENT BETWEEN THE TOWNSHIP AND COMCAST OF LEVITTOWN, LLC. The public hearing will be held for the purpose of receiving comments and recommendations of interested individuals residing within the Township concerning the proposed Ordinance.

BUCKS COUNTY, PA ・ 6 DAYS AGO