ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellingham, WA

Comcast Extorts Customers for Repairs

By Jon Humphrey
nwcitizen.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt about four yesterday morning, I woke to the sound of an 18-wheeler backing up my street. I fell asleep and woke later to discover that 18 wheeler had snagged, cut, and dragged a Comcast coax cable about 200 feet along the street. Most likely this cable was not installed by...

nwcitizen.com

Comments / 2

Related
CNET

Comcast now offering triple gig internet speeds in California

Comcast says Xfinity internet speeds are going up in California, with top uploads and downloads now set at 3 gigabits per second for the company's highest and most expensive speed tier, the $300 per month Gigabit Pro plan. Previously tied with Google Fiber for the fastest residential internet speed plan,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
kyma.com

Apple to allow customers to repair their own devices

(KYMA, KECY) - For the first time in its history, Apple says it will allow customers to repair their own products. The new program comes as Apple and other tech companies face increasing pressure from regulators and consumers around the world to ease repair restrictions. It's been dubbed the Right...
ELECTRONICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Anacortes, WA
Local
Washington Business
Bellingham, WA
Business
City
Bellingham, WA
Light Reading

Comcast may move Hulu content to Peacock

Seeking to boost its Peacock streaming service, Comcast's NBCUniversal unit is looking at moving most of its content from Hulu to an exclusive position on Peacock, according to a report in The Wall Street Journal (subscription required). The Journal report says that NBCU, which holds a one-third stake in Hulu...
BUSINESS
Sharee B.

Amazon Employee Contacts Billionaire Bezos for Lapse in Pay

A Struggling Mom Reached Out in Desperation with Surprising Results. An Oklahoma woman by the name of Tara Jones was recently out on maternity leave when she began encountering shortages in her paychecks. Instead of letting herself go without the money needed to feed her newborn child, she decided to take matters into her own hands.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Johnston
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Comcast has relaunched a channel dedicated to video games

Comcast has relaunched the video game channel G4, betting that online streaming and the growing popularity of gaming will make the network a hit this time around. The channel went live this week on traditional TV lineups, including Comcast’s Xfinity and Verizon Fios, as well as online on YouTube Live and Twitch, the video-game-focused streaming service. The network, dedicated to gaming and geek culture, features an unscripted variety show, video game reviews, coverage of esports, and a series dedicated to the Dungeons & Dragons roleplaying game.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comcast Business#Comcast Cable#Wac#Bellingham Public Works#Broadband Advisory Group#Centurylink
eMarketer

Apple reverses on right-to-repair, will let customers fix iPhones, Macs

The news: Apple announced Wednesday that it will allow customers to fix their own phones as early as 2022. This was surprising news coming from a company that’s been notorious for locking down its devices and requiring customers to pay for expensive repairs or enroll in its AppleCare extended warranty services.
CELL PHONES
lmt.org

Comcast Franchise Agreement

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Lower Makefield Township (“Township”) Board of Supervisors (“Board”) during its regularly scheduled meeting to be held on December 1, 2021, at 7:30 p.m. will hold a public hearing on and will consider for enactment, an ordinance (“Ordinance”) which amends provisions of the Township Code pertaining to the Township’s Cable Franchise with Comcast of Levittown, LLC (“Comcast”) and approves a Cable Franchise Agreement (“Agreement”) between the Township and Comcast, which is contained within Exhibit “A” of the proposed Ordinance. The meeting will be held in person at the Township Building, 1100 Edgewood Road, Yardley, Bucks County, Pennsylvania 19067 as well as by a virtual method as detailed in the instructions provided by the Township at the time of publication of the proposed agenda at https://www.lmt.org. The Ordinance to be considered and acted upon is titled: ORDINANCE OF THE TOWNSHIP OF LOWER MAKEFIELD AUTHORIZING EXECUTION OF A CABLE FRANCHISE AGREEMENT BETWEEN THE TOWNSHIP AND COMCAST OF LEVITTOWN, LLC. The public hearing will be held for the purpose of receiving comments and recommendations of interested individuals residing within the Township concerning the proposed Ordinance.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
yourmoney.com

Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards

Amazon blamed the high cost of processing payments for the decision. Online card payments attract a range of fees including interchange fees and other transaction charges. The email to Amazon customers said: “Starting 19 January 2022, we will unfortunately no longer accept Visa credit cards issued in the UK, due to the high fees Visa charges for processing credit card transactions.”
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Comcast
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Customer Service
Times Leader

Comcast launches Wilkes-Barre service

WILKES-BARRE — City residents can choose between cable providers with the introduction of Comcast. The company Tuesday said it began providing internet, television and streaming services in the North End and expects to complete construction of its network throughout the city and neighboring Wilkes-Barre Township by the end of 2022.
WILKES-BARRE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy