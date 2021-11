The Eagles will host the Saints on Sunday. Here are the game predictions from our Eagles beat writers for Week 11:. My perfect record ended last week. My gut said pick Eagles, but I went Broncos, thinking that Pat Shurmur’s absence would actually help their offense, and that, of course, proved to be stupid rationale. Nick Sirianni has found the formula for sustaining offensive efficiency, which, in turn, has helped the defense, at least in two of the last three games. It should be enough to conceivably keep them competitive in most games from here on out.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO