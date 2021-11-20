Steelers add former 1st round pick to active roster

PITTSBURGH (93.7 The Fan) – Before flying to California, the Steelers made a couple of roster moves. Chief among them officially activating quarterback Ben Roethlisberger from the Reserve/COVID list.

Steelers activated a former first round pick from the practice squad to help in the secondary. Raiders made safety Karl Joseph the 16 th overall pick in 2016. Joseph started 41 games with Las Vegas with 236 tackles, four career interceptions, nine tackles for loss, three sacks, a forced fumble, three fumble recoveries and 15 passes defended.

Joseph started eight of 14 games played in Cleveland last season with 67 tackles, two fumble recoveries, an interception and four passes defended. Joseph was active for the Steelers against Denver playing two defensive snaps and six on special teams.

Also called up from the practice squad-defensive lineman Daniel Archibong and linebacker Delontae Scott. The former Temple starter, Archibong, picked up after his release by the Bears just before the season started. The 6’6”, 300-pounder played in 41 games in college with 5.5 sacks and 10 tackles for loss.

Scott is a former defensive end out of SMU. The 6’5”, 250-pound Scott added to the practice squad after he was waived by the Packers on cut-down day. Scott had 17 sacks and 35 tackles for loss at SMU, 17 TFL as a senior.

Neither has played in a NFL game.

Steelers also placed guard Kevin Dotson on Reserve/Injured List with an ankle injury sustained last week. Dotson had started every game this year at left guard and 13 games in his two-year career.

Steelers play at the Chargers Sunday night at 8:20p.