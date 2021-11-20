ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Purdue rolls in second half to top Northwestern at Wrigley

FOX59
FOX59
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xWVIG_0d2vOmdc00

CHICAGO (AP) — Aidan O’Connell threw three touchdown passes to Milton Wright on Saturday to lead Purdue to a 32-14 victory over Northwestern at Wrigley Field.

O’Connell was 29 for 39 for 423 yards and Wright had 213 yards on eight catches — both career highs — to help the Boilermakers (7-4, 5-3 Big Ten) erase memories of last weekend’s 59-31 drubbing at Ohio State.

Evan Hull had 96 yards and a touchdown on 25 carries as the Wildcats (3-8, 1-7) dropped their fifth straight.

The Boilermakers never trailed and scored touchdowns on their first two possessions of the second half to give themselves some breathing room. Wright, who’d never caught more than one touchdown before Saturday, had scoring catches of 17 and 45 yards in the third quarter to cap his best game.

Up 6-0 midway through the second quarter, O’Connell found a streaking Wright down the sideline for a 53-yard touchdown pass. Northwestern answered with a long touchdown drive in the final 1:45 to go to intermission down 13-7.

Mitchell Fineran kicked four field goals for the Boilermakers, who ended their road season 4-2. The two losses were at Notre Dame and Ohio State.

Andrew Marty was 10 for 14 for 93 yards and a touchdown for Northwestern, which played its home finale at the famed home of the Chicago Cubs.

JUST LIKE THEY DREW IT UP

Purdue’s Chris Van Eekeren lost his footing as he made contact with the second-half kickoff and sent the ball dribbling into the middle of the field. Things still went the Boilermakers’ way: Purdue recovered the unintentional onside kick and turned the possession into its second touchdown of the day.

STEALING SIGNS?

The south end of the field ran along the right-field line of the ballpark but a few stretches of the warning track were the only patches of dirt. Both the mound and base paths were covered with sod for the game and the teams shared the north sideline due to a lack of space on the south end.

Each team had a couple of people holding up banners at either 45-yard line throughout the game to keep the opposition from getting nosy.

WRIGLEY RETURN

Saturday’s game was the second football game at the historic ballpark since the NFL’s Bears moved to Soldier Field after the 1970 season. The Wildcats, who lost to Illinois here in 2010, will play three future games at the park under an agreement with baseball’s Chicago Cubs.

THE TAKEAWAY

Purdue: A long opening drive ended with a missed field goal try and the second went three and out, but the offense was fine after that. The Boilermakers scored on their next seven possessions and Northwestern rarely had an answer when O’Connell targeted Wright. The aerial attack should continue next weekend against an Indiana defense that started Saturday 74th in passing yards allowed.

Northwestern: Marty was briefly replaced by Tyler Hilinski in the second quarter and seemed to respond positively, but the Wildcats’ inability to sustain most of their first-half drives — one ended with a blocked field goal try — left them playing catch-up the rest of the day. Northwestern hasn’t scored more than 14 points during the five-game skid.

UP NEXT

Purdue: Hosts Indiana on Nov. 27.

Northwestern: Visits Illinois the same day.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX59

Johnson scores 14, Indiana rolls past Jackson State 70-35

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Xavier Johnson had 14 points and seven rebounds, Indiana held Jackson State to 21% shooting and the Hoosiers defeated the Tigers 70-35 on Tuesday night. As has been the case so far this season, the Hoosiers dominated the first half, building a 34-17 lead at the break. Entering the game, Indiana […]
NBA
FOX59

Don Shondell, Hall of Fame volleyball coach for Ball State, dead at 92

MUNCIE, Ind. — An iconic figure in the lore of Ball State University volleyball died on Tuesday night. Dr. Don Shondell was 92 years old. A graduate of Ball State University in 1952 and 1956, Dr. Shondell had a long and illustrious career as a coach including forming the first men’s club volleyball team at […]
MUNCIE, IN
FOX59

Texas A&M beats Butler 57-50 at Maui Invitational

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Quenton Jackson had 15 points and five steals, lifting Texas A&M to a 57-50 win over Butler Tuesday in the Maui Invitational. The Aggies led by 12 at halftime and kept it near double digits most of the second half before Butler chipped it down to 52-48 with just over a […]
BUTLER, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Football
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
State
Indiana State
Local
Illinois Football
State
Illinois State
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois College Sports
Chicago, IL
College Sports
FOX59

White helps No. 12 Houston knock off Butler 70-52 in Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Houston did not give Butler an inch in a dominating defensive first half, looking every bit like a team ready to make another deep NCAA Tournament run. Playing with a big lead, the Cougars backed off a bit and needed time to rev it up again. A lopsided win, just not […]
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Purdue#Wrigley Field#Baseball#American Football#Ap#Ohio State#Notre Dame#The Chicago Cubs
FOX59

Sabonis, Brogdon pour it on in Pacers’ 109-77 win over Bulls

CHICAGO (AP) — Domantas Sabonis scored 21 points, Malcolm Brogdon added 16 more, and the Indiana Pacers routed the Chicago Bulls 109-77 on Monday night. Myles Turner also scored 12 points and hauled in 10 rebounds in Indiana’s second straight win. DeMar DeRozan led the Bulls with 18 points, while Zach LaVine scored 17 — […]
NBA
FOX59

FOX59

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy