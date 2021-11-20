ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

The best budget gifts for moms

By Sian Babish, BestReviews
 4 days ago

Which budget gift for moms is best?

Even those on a tight gift budget can find a way to impress mom this year with dozens of affordable gifts available. When you gift-shop within a certain price range, including for mom, it doesn’t necessarily mean you’re resigning yourself to giving lackluster gifts. Instead, it just means you’re willing to shop around for the best deals for under-the-radar products. So whether you’re in the market for self-care gifts, camping gear or travel essentials, rest assured you’ll find something special for mom this year.

Do you need a few more gift recommendations for the important people in your life? Check out these gift guides:

Tips for buying budget gifts for mom

How to find the best budget gifts for mom

Whether you’re shopping for Christmas gifts for mom on a budget or buying her something special “just because,” you’ll need to be creative. Think of products that add value to her life or solve an ongoing problem.

For example, if she spends a few hours at the gym every week, consider upgrading her gym bag, water bottle or workout clothes. Moms who commute or carpool may appreciate insulated tumblers to replace single-use coffee cups. Other moms may be delighted to receive skincare products they wouldn’t usually purchase for themselves, such as detox masks or night creams.

How to stick to a budget

One of the most challenging aspects of shopping on a budget is sticking to it. It’s tempting to splurge on a good gift when you see it, especially when it’s for someone special like your mom. However, a few things to keep in mind may help you think twice before finalizing your purchase.

  • Using a credit card for an over-budget gift may cost you more than the sticker price in the long run. If you’re carrying a balance or need to spread out payments over a few billing cycles, you may pay double-digits in interest on the purchase.
  • When torn whether you should get an over-budget gift, sit on it for 24 hours. The impulse may pass, or if it’s truly a great gift, you may be able to budget for it in other ways.
  • Retailers often push trendy gifts but think long and hard whether it’s the right gift for mom. While it may have the “wow” factor, the gift may not be practical or ideal depending on her lifestyle or preferences.

How to save on gift wrap

While gift wrap doesn’t have to be expensive, it does impact your budget. For example, if you’re gift-shopping with a $50 budget, spending $5-$7 on gift wrap actually amounts to 10-15% of your total budget. Here are a few ways you can save on gift wrap while still making mom’s gift look presentable:

  • Pick up a reusable bag from any supermarket or retailer. On average, these cost about $1 or less.
  • If you have fabric remnants, like old T-shirts or quilting scraps, you can use them as shabby-chic gift wrap.
  • Ask retailers whether they provide gift boxes, bags or tissue paper. Some retailers even have free gift-wrapping services.
  • Repurpose paper grocery bags into wrapping paper by decorating them with colorful designs, collage art or glitter glue.

Best gifts for mom on a budget

Best gifts for mom under $25

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aXfTt_0d2vOgLG00

Zulay Classic Stovetop Espresso Maker

Enjoy making espresso-based drinks, such as cappuccinos and lattes, in the comfort of your own kitchen with this colorful moka pot. It brews up to five 2-ounce cups, making it ideal for entertaining.

Sold by Amazon and Wayfair

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OkkVp_0d2vOgLG00

Contigo Autoseal Chill Stainless Steel Water Bottle

Popular for its rugged durability, this 24-ounce Contigo water bottle keeps beverages cold for up to 28 hours. The bottle has the brand’s signature Autoseal technology that prevents spills, even when it’s upside down.

Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Xipfw_0d2vOgLG00

Soap & Glory Flake Away Body Polish

A favorite exfoliator, this gentle yet effective formula derives its unique texture from sea salt and sugar. It’s infused with shea butter and sweet almond oil to leave skin soft, smooth and radiant.

Sold by Ulta

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X0Zlo_0d2vOgLG00

Yankee Candle Lemon Lavender Jar Candle

Described as “clean and inviting,” this uplifting scent is an all-season favorite with tangy citrus and lavender notes. The 7-ounce jar candle lasts for 35 to 55 hours and has a cotton wick for a clean burn.

Sold by Kohl’s

Best gifts for mom under $50

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0th8sD_0d2vOgLG00

Anastasia Beverly Hills Soft Glam Eye Shadow Palette

This best-selling palette creates countless day-to-night looks with 16 matte and metallic shades. The travel-friendly compact includes a dual-ended brush and a full-length lid mirror.

Sold by Macy’s , Sephora and Ulta

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c9EFW_0d2vOgLG00

JBL Clip 3 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker

It’s easy to stream music anywhere with this clip-on Bluetooth speaker. Because it has an IPX7 waterproof rating, it’s ideal for poolside and bathroom use.

Sold by Amazon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nwO5d_0d2vOgLG00

Columbia Women’s Benton Springs Fleece Jacket

A favorite layering essential, this Columbia fleece is popular for everyday wear. It’s effective at blocking out cold air with an extra-tall collar and elastic cuffs. The simple jacket is also suitable for monogramming.

Sold by Amazon , Dick’s Sporting Goods , Kohl’s and Macy’s

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17tO0F_0d2vOgLG00

I Dew Care Vitamin To-Glow Skin Care Set

This vitamin C skincare set gives skin a radiant glow and smooth texture. It includes a brightening serum, a lip mask and moisturizing gel cream, all of which come in travel-size bottles so you can enjoy them at home or on the go.

Sold by Amazon and Ulta

Best gifts for mom under $100

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kg8xw_0d2vOgLG00

Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet

From streaming to voice calls to mobile gaming, there isn’t much this Fire tablet can’t do. It’s 30% faster than previous models and charges more quickly, thanks to a USB-C cable. The device also offers hands-free Alexa access.

Sold by Amazon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cpfys_0d2vOgLG00

Coach Small Wristlet in Polished Pebble Leather

This classic Coach wristlet is perfect for days when you need to forgo a handbag and pack light. The wristlet, made with polished pebble-grain leather, has two credit card slides, and at 7.5 inches long, it fits most smartphones.

Sold by Macy’s

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KdvIx_0d2vOgLG00

Dash Deluxe Electric Air Fryer

The 6-quart Dash air fryer is a popular introductory model that makes quick work crisping up comfort foods like frozen fries, chicken wings and baked treats. It has a user-friendly design and comes in five bright colors.

Sold by Amazon , Bed Bath and Beyond and Macy’s

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YOukM_0d2vOgLG00

UGG Women’s Scuffette II Slippers

It’s hard to beat the comfort of these suede and sheepskin slippers. When they’re properly cared for, they last through several years of faithful use.

Sold by Amazon and Macy’s

Sian Babish writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

