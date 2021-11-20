ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Estes Park, CO

Kruger Rock Fire near Estes Park at 100% containment

By Jenny Ivy
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EkGBk_0d2vOOeI00

ESTES PARK, Colo. (KDVR) – The Kruger Rock Fire is 100% contained and remains at 147 acres in size as of Saturday, according to the Forest Service.

Officials told residents near the fire to expect to see smoke and flames in the interior.

Evacuated residents ‘disheartened’ by Kruger Rock Fire

Officials are asking people not to call 911.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Sports
City
Estes Park, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Containment#Weather#Kdvr#The Forest Service#Nexstar Media Inc
FOX31 Denver

Safety tips while you prepare the big meal this Thanksgiving

A lot can happened over a long Thanksgiving holiday weekend and Lt. Dave Carpenter with the Adams County Fire and Paramedic Department has some simple guidelines to keep everyone safe this holiday season. Lt. Carpenter says that to avoid a fire while you’re deep frying your turkey, you need to cook it outside and about […]
ADAMS COUNTY, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy