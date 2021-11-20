Kruger Rock Fire near Estes Park at 100% containment
ESTES PARK, Colo. (KDVR) – The Kruger Rock Fire is 100% contained and remains at 147 acres in size as of Saturday, according to the Forest Service.
Officials told residents near the fire to expect to see smoke and flames in the interior.Evacuated residents ‘disheartened’ by Kruger Rock Fire
Officials are asking people not to call 911.
