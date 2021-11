IRS report says 93% of investigations involve digital assets. Crypto crimes have increased drastically in the last year. The regulation of the crypto sector is a major aspect that governments worldwide have continued to hammer on for years. This is because even though the industry is profitable, some entities are still carrying out illicit activities. To back up this point, the recent report released by the Internal Revenue Service of the United States of America has opened a can of worms regarding crypto across America. The IRS report mentioned that most of the criminal investigation ongoing has one element in common: crypto.

ECONOMY ・ 5 DAYS AGO