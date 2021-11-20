ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Chargers Activate Edge Rusher Joey Bosa for Sunday’s Game vs. Pittsburgh

By Fernando Ramirez
ChargerReport
ChargerReport
 4 days ago

The biggest question mark heading into Sunday’s game was if edge rusher Joey Bosa would be available. Earlier in the week, he was added to the COVID list as a “close contact,” so it was a toss-up if he would play.

The Chargers activated him on Saturday afternoon, so that means they will have their best pass rusher available for this game.

Bosa has been away from the team all week, but he will now be back and gets to play on Sunday night. He has 5.5 sacks on the season and got two in the last two games, so he is playing at a high level.

He has faced more double and even triple teams this season, which could happen against the Steelers. If fellow edge rusher Uchenna Nwosu could have a solid game like last week, though, it could free up Bosa.

Speaking of the defense, LA has to face Steelers running back Najee Harris on Sunday. He has been on a tear as of late, which is not good news for the Chargers. Defensive tackle Linval Joseph is doubtful with a shoulder injury, while fellow defensive linemen Jerry Tillery and Christian Covington are on the COVID list.

The Chargers get linebacker Drue Tranquill back this week as he came off of the COVID list like Bosa. It is expected that he will share duties with former first-round linebacker Kenneth Murray, while Murray will also take snaps at edge rusher like he did last week.

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced that their quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has been activated off the COVID list, and it is expected to start on Sunday. He has been away from the team since last Saturday.

It will be interesting to see what kind of shape the veteran quarterback will be after being away for seven days and not taking reps this week. He will be flying in separately from the team.

So, the Chargers get Bosa and Tranquill back while the Steelers get Big Ben back for the Sunday Night Football matchup.

Nuts N’ Bolts

· They have also activated DL Andrew Brown (standard elevation), Forrest Merrill (standard elevation), and CB Kiondre Thomas (COVID-19 elevation)

Comments / 0

Related
The Baltimore Sun

RB Le’Veon Bell ‘started foaming at the mouth’ when Ravens, his former AFC North nemesis, reached out with a job offer

There was a time when the Ravens would have celebrated holding Le’Veon Bell to 48 yards on 11 carries. Not so long ago, he lived in their nightmares — those outside runs on which he’d wait and wait, then snap off a double-digit gain, or the pass routes on which he’d toy with some poor linebacker. As an All-Pro for the Pittsburgh Steelers, he played a starring role in some of the most painful ...
NFL
The Spun

The Steelers Have Added A New Quarterback

The Pittsburgh Steelers find themselves in the midst of complicated situation pertaining to their quarterback position. With Ben Roethlisberger’s status still in doubt due to a positive COVID-19 test, the organization doesn’t have a clear answer as to who will line up under center for this week’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Punishment for Cameron Heyward ‘punching’ Justin Herbert, revealed

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ defensive lineman Cameron Heyward has been in hot water as of late due to a “punch” he gave the Los Angeles Chargers’ quarterback Justin Herbert in the fourth quarter of the Steelers-Chargers Week 11 matchup. The offense did not result in an ejection for Heyward, but has merited a review for a fine, as Ian Rapoport tweets:
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Najee Harris
Person
Ben Roethlisberger
The Spun

Cris Collinsworth Shared Interesting Detail On Ben Roethlisberger

Longtime NBC analyst Cris Collinsworth shared some interesting information on Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger during tonight’s broadcast. Roethlisberger has been out for nearly two weeks after landing on the COVID-19 list. However, he bounced back in time to play on Sunday night. According to Collinsworth, Roethlisberger mainly kept in...
NFL
thecomeback.com

Chargers make big announcement about Joey Bosa

The Los Angeles Chargers find themselves in a dogfight for the AFC West division crown. At 5-4, they’re tied with the Las Vegas Raiders for second place, half a game ahead of the 5-5 Denver Broncos and one game behind the surging Kansas City Chiefs. Every game counts, including their upcoming battle against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.
NFL
ChargerReport

Former TE Hunter Henry Returns to LA to Face Former Team

When the Chargers lineup on defense on Sunday, they will be facing a familiar face in Patriots tight end Hunter Henry. Once a teammate, now he is on the opposite side the Chargers know him, and he knows them. Henry was drafted in the second round in 2016 and was...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chargers#Pittsburgh#American Football#Covid#La#The Pittsburgh Steelers#N
ChargerReport

Eagles HC Nick Sirianni Recalls Coaching WR Keenan Allen

Nick Sirianni was once a member of the San Diego Chargers coaching staff in 2013. After spending four seasons with division rival Kansas City Chiefs, he decided to take a job with the Chargers as an offensive quality control coach. That was the same offseason a receiver from Cal that...
NFL
ChargerReport

Chargers Sign K Dustin Hopkins

The Chargers announced on Tuesday afternoon that they had signed veteran kicker Dustin Hopkins. They also waived kicker Tristan Vizcaino in a corresponding move. It was a move that seemed was on the horizon. Vizcaino is a young kicker that was making mistakes. He has a league-high five missed extra...
NFL
ChargerReport

Chargers vs. Patriots Prediction and Breakdown

The Chargers (4-2) will face the New England Patriots (3-4) at SoFi Stadium at 1:05 p.m. pacific. The game will be called by Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Charles Davis (color commentator), and Evan Washburn (field reporter). Los Angeles is back from their bye week after coming off a bad loss to...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ChargerReport

Chargers RB Austin Ekeler Questionable Heading Into Sunday

The Chargers final injury report came out on Friday and running back Austin Ekeler (practiced or not). He is questionable heading into Sunday's game against the New England Patriots with a hip injury. "It felt much better the last two days, and real hopeful that he can play," Staley said.
NFL
ChargerReport

Chargers Offense Anything but Electric Against Patriots

The scoreboard read 27-24 New England Patriots (4-4) as the victors and standing tall over the Los Angeles Chargers (4-3). It also means that the Chargers haven't beat Patriots head coach Bill Belichick since 2008, but it is deeper than that. For weeks, the problem that was consistently pointed at...
NFL
ChargerReport

Chargers Grades After Loss to Patriots

The Chargers lost 27-24 to the New England Patriots on Sunday. It was an ugly game for the offense and it actually wasn’t the defense who cost them the game. The defense actually kept them in the game. It was a bad showing especially because of how close the game...
NFL
ChargerReport

Chargers WR Josh Palmer Starting to Find His Groove in Offense

The Chargers were down 27-17 with 40 seconds left; quarterback Justin Herbert had the ball at the 24-yard line when he dropped back, he threw a nice jump ball pass into the end zone. Rookie receiver Josh Palmer jumped over Patriots cornerback Jalen Mills and safety Adrian Phillips to make the touchdown grab.
NFL
ChargerReport

Chargers Defense Preparing to Face Dual Threat Jalen Hurts

Another tough quarterback matchup that the Chargers defense will face on Sunday. Like it or not, Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is dangerous and can hurt a defense. Even his dual ability is a threat. Hurts has had a shaky sophomore season. He has had some good games against the Atlanta...
NFL
ChargerReport

Chargers Grades Following the Win in Philadelphia

The Chargers (5-3) had a strong performance against the Philadelphia Eagles (3-6). It felt as close to a “must win” for the Chargers as any game has felt this season. They needed to return to LA with a victory. Here are the grades after their victory against the Eagles. Quarterback:...
NFL
ChargerReport

ChargerReport

Los Angeles, CA
54
Followers
198
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

ChargerReport is a FanNation channel covering the Los Angeles Chargers

Comments / 0

Community Policy