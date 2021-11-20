Christmas DNA test pregnancy: possvel?

Dear 95.7 The Beat. So I work the graveyard shift at a cooler here in town. Well the group of people I work with is an interesting group a mix of guys and girls, young and old. I’m not gonna lie, there has been some hooking up with in some of my coworkers (not me, I am happily married, but other coworkers). Well last Friday one of the guys found a pregnancy test box inside the restroom trash can. Within an hour everyone had heard of the pregnancy test. One of the ladies told me it was hers. She has been sleeping with one of the truck drivers. Everyone kinda knows about them but she doesn’t want anyone to know it’s hers. Well she knows I am pregnant and she wants me to say it was mine. I don’t know want to say it’s mine because she did say she will be getting rid of it, and I feel I’m aiding in it and I am pro life. She said if anyone finds out it’s hers her marriage is over plus her and the truck driver could get fired. I don’t want to be an accessory to murder, but I also don’t want them to lose their job. I feel pressured and tonight will be our 1st night back at work. What should I do? Help! (email your situation to listeners@957thebeatfm.com)

