Houston-based rapper Megan Thee Stallion wants to help Astroworld Festival victims and their families, telling a reporter that it's her "duty" to provide support. The rapper, who is currently in the process of completing her final semester of college, spoke with Entertainment Tonight at the 2021 Glamour Women of the Year Awards, where she reacted to the tragedy that happened last weekend in her hometown at the Astroworld Festival.

CELEBRITIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO