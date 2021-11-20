ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IDW announces a foundation series in the universe of the toon G.We. 1980s Joe

By ksuadmin
Sentinel
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlways the front line of good ideas (‘vous marrez pas, the Snake Eye by Rob Liefeld , economically speaking, it was), IDW Posting pursues boy sober exploitation of the business Gary the gadget guy. . Joe with the new project shaped by nostalgia. A desire to talk to older children, moreover,...

UNIVERSE Announces MONSTA X Global Comeback Show

Global fandom platform UNIVERSE will pre-host a very special comeback show for fans of the group MONSTA X. On November 12, UNIVERSE said, "UNIVERSE will exclusively broadcast the online showcase 'MONSTA X COMEBACK SHOW ' to commemorate the release of MONSTA X's new mini album 'NO LIMIT' at 11 p.m. on Thursday, November 18."
Remembering Joey Morgan: Actor Died at Only 28

Death is never an easy thing to deal with, but it is especially difficult when it happens to someone who is young and hasn’t gotten the chance to meet their full potential. Sadly, that was the case for up and coming actor, Joey Morgan. The talented young performer was just getting his feet wet in the entertainment industry and he appeared to have a bright future ahead of him. However, his life was cut short in November of 2021 when he suddenly passed away at just 28 years old. Even though he is no longer here, his memory will continue to live on through his work and the countless lives he touched. Keep reading to learn more about Joey Morgan’s legacy.
X-Men's Jennifer Lawrence Reacts To Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow Lawsuit

Over the past decade and change, superhero movies have become the most popular (and profitable) genre in the film world. But there’s been some drama along the way, including Scarlett Johansson’s recently settled lawsuit against Disney over Black Widow. And now X-Men actress Jennifer Lawrence has reacted to the ScarJo lawsuit.
‘Yellowstone’ TV: The Tiny Detail Hinting at Jamie Dutton’s Season 4 Death

The fourth season of the hit Paramount Network series “Yellowstone” is off to a fast start and fans can’t wait to see what happens next. On “Yellowstone,” there is perhaps no character as intriguing as Wes Bentley’s Jamie Dutton. What makes Jamie so interesting is that there are so many different paths we could see him go down. It’s been sort of a slow-moving season so far Jamie and we’ve not seen him do a lot. But we probably will in the near future. He’s spent most of his season four screen time with his biological father, Garrett Randall.
Netflix Cutting Jack Black Movie Just Weeks After It Hit the Top 10

Netflix is removing one of Jack Black's most beloved comedies from its catalog, despite the fact that it recently dominated the streamer's Top 10. School of Rock, directed by Dazed and Confused's Richard Linklater, made it all the way to number 6 on Netflix in September as fans were reminded why the 2003 movie is such a classic, so be sure to catch it before it leaves on Nov. 30.
‘Super Mario Bros.’ Producer Defends Chris Pratt Casting & Says Actor Will Not Say “It’s-A-Me, Mario!” In The Film

When the voice cast was announced for the upcoming “Super Mario Bros.” animated movie, fans were seemingly divided by the casting of Chris Pratt as the title character. Many fans were upset because Chris Pratt doesn’t seem like the right fit for an Italian plumber type. Alas, according to one of the producers of the film, Chris Meledandri, you shouldn’t worry about that because his performance will be great.
Emily Arlook, Andrew Schulz Join Jonah Hill in Kenya Barris’ Netflix Comedy (Exclusive)

Emily Arlook, Bryan Greenberg, Andrew Schulz and Jordan Firstman have joined Kenya Barris’ untitled comedy feature at Netflix. Jonah Hill, Eddie Murphy, Nia Long, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and David Duchovny are starring in the feature, now in production. Hill and Barris co-wrote the script said to be an incisive examination of modern love and family dynamics and how clashing cultures, societal expectations and generational differences shape and affect relationships. Hill and Long are at the center, as a couple trying to navigate the issues, while Murphy, Louis-Dreyfus and Duchovny are parents with many sets of expectations. Arlook is playing a woman with whom Hill...
The Suicide Squad: Behind-the-Scenes Photo Shows Steve Agee in King Shark Bodysuit

The Suicide Squad became available to buy on 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD last month and director James Gunn is still gracing the Internet with fun behind-the-scenes content. DC fans especially love posts about King Shark, the character voiced by Sylvester Stallone. Recently, Gunn took to social media to show off a neat video of the movie's prop master creating some footprints for King Shark. While Stallone may have voiced the character, Steve Agee played the role on set, much like Sean Gunn does for Rocket in the Marvel movies. Earlier today, Gunn shared a hilarious photo of Agee in his King Shark bodysuit.
Spider-Man: No Way Home Star JK Simmons Confirms J. Jonah Jameson Is a Variant of the Original Trilogy

A little over than two years ago, Spider-Man: Far From Home delivered one of the most surprising post-credits scenes of the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe. The scene brought J. Jonah Jameson into the franchise, played by none other than J.K. Simmons, reprising his beloved role from Sam Raimi's original Spider-Man trilogy. The character's appearance raised a ton of questions from fans, most of which are focused on whether or not he's the same J. Jonah Jameson from the original movies, or just a different version played by the same actor.
Sylvester Stallone’s Paintings Are Getting a Retrospective in Germany – Global Bulletin

EXHIBIT Germany’s Osthaus Museum in Hagen is presenting a retrospective of American actor and filmmaker Sylvester Stallone’s decades-long oeuvre of paintings on the occasion of his 75th birthday. Stretching back more than half a century, the showcase features more than 50 paintings, including self-portraits and several works which will be shared publicly for the first time. “That’s what I love about painting, it’s the only true communication you can have,” said Stallone in a release announcing the retrospective. “While writing can be manipulated, painting is the fastest and purest translator of the subconscious. When something is going on inside you and you...
Dwayne Johnson Is Superman’s Dog in ‘DC League of Super-Pets’ Trailer

Dwayne Johnson is going from leading man to loyal sidekick in the first trailer for DC League of Super-Pets. The animated film voice stars Johnson as Krypto, the pet and sidekick of Superman. When Superman and the Justice League go missing, Krypto enlists the help of a pack of shelter animals to save the day. —Ace the hound, PB the potbellied pig, Merton the turtle and Chip the squirrel. Kevin Hart, Kate McKinnon, John Krasinski, Vanessa Bayer, Natasha Lyonne, Diego Luna, Thomas Middleditch, Ben Schwartz and Keanu Reeves also voice star. Jared Stern penned the script for DC League of Super-Pets and is co-directing with Sam Levine for Warner Bros. and Warner Animation Group.Johnson’s Seven Bucks Productions is also behind the project, with Johnson, Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia producing. John Requa, Glenn Ficarra and Nicholas Stoller are executive producing. The film opens May 20, 2022. Just two months later, Johnson will be back on screens with DC’s Black Adam.
NBCUniversal Int’l Studios Rebrands as Universal International Studios

NBCUniversal International Studios has rebranded as Universal International Studios, the international NBCUniversal studio arm said on Tuesday, saying the change was designed “to further align with Universal Studio Group and its sister studios UCP, Universal Television and Universal Television Alternative Studio.” The division, which is based in London and L.A., includes such production companies as Matchbox Pictures (Clickbait), Tony Ayres Productions, David Heyman’s Heyday Television, Working Title Television (We Are Lady Parts), Carnival Films (Downton Abbey, The Last Kingdom), Monkey Kingdom (Made in Chelsea). The studio said it produces programming for various parties and is also “a leading supplier of programming for NBCUniversal platform Peacock, with titles such as We Are Lady Parts and The Capture returning for second seasons. Irreverent will also debut on the service.” Said Pearlena Igbokwe, chairman of Universal Studio Group: “We want the marketplace to know we are truly Universal. As a unified studio group, home to world-leading talent, we have access to enviable resources within the NBCUniversal ecosystem. So, with our international studio now more aligned than ever, we are firmly positioned to truly harness the global power of our four studio divisions to create more ground-breaking original series for local and global audiences.”
Game of Thrones: Bart the Bear II Dies At Age 21

One of the furry stars of Game of Thrones passed away this week at age 21. Bart the Bear II, who was known for battling Brienne of Tarth (Gwendoline Christie) in "The Bear and the Maiden Fair," died at a Utah refuge. According to The Vital Foundation, Bart was found with his sister in Alaska in 2000 after their mother was killed by a hunter. In addition to Game of Thrones, Bart appeared in Dr. Dolittle 2, An Unfinished Life, Into the West, Evan Almighty, Have You Heard About the Morgans?, Without a Paddle, Zookeeper, Pete's Dragon, We Bought a Zoo, Into the Wild, and The Grizzly Maze. Yesterday, Christie took to Instagram to share some kind words for her animal co-star.
