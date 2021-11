Content creator Rosalynn Daniels' oh-so-easy vegan riff on alfredo calls on cauliflower and oat milk for the sauce's signature creamy texture, along with nutritional yeast plus plant-based Parm for that cheesy goodness. The whole thing comes together in the sleek Braun TriForce Power Blender—minus the pasta-boiling, of course. You can use the nifty “Soup” function on the "Smooth" setting to heat up the ingredients while blending. This means you can toss raw cauliflower right in there and the sauce will come out perfectly smooth (if you’re using a conventional blender you’ll want to steam or boil the cauliflower florets first). Once the blending is done, simply toss the warm sauce with your favorite pasta shape and top with more plant-based Parm and—Rosalynn’s tip—a sprinkle of everything bagel seasoning for extra savory flavor.

RECIPES ・ 14 DAYS AGO