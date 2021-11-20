Pancake against TPM: recipe helps relieve symptoms

Pancakes have been widely beloved since Ancient Greeks chowed down on the breakfast food and even wrote poetry about them in 600 B.C. according to Betty Crocker. Kate's Kitchen KC details the ancient recipe, explaining that those early pancakes were made with wheat flour, olive oil, honey, and curdled milk. The pancakes definitely hit the mark because not only did people keep making them, but they became iconic. Thomas Jefferson was such a fan that, as the third president of the United States, he sent the White House pancake recipe to his boyhood town. Shakespeare included them in not one, but two of his plays: "All's Well That Ends Well" and "As You Like It" (via Swindon Advertiser).

