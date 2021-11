Chaos at the airport Atlanta, in the United States, one of the busiest hubs in the country. Police sources report that during security checks at the check point, a man pulled one out pistol from his briefcase, firing an accidental blow. Inside the airport building panic broke out among passengers, who feared it could be a terrorist attack. There were phenetic scenes that lasted several minutes, with passengers looking for the nearest escape and shelter routes.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 3 DAYS AGO