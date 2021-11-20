ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
McQuaid wanted to play despite COVID 'outbreak' but playoff game postponed. Here's why.

By James Johnson, Rochester Democrat and Chronicle
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VzIkh_0d2vMscK00

McQuaid football players and coaches were about to board buses and ride to the team's state tournament quarterfinal Saturday night in Williamsville, Erie County, when they were told the playoff game was postponed.

Robert Zayas, executive director of the New York State Public High School Athletic Association, said the decision was made to postpone the Class AA Far West Regional game between Buffalo Bennett of Section VI and McQuaid at about 3:15 p.m. Saturday.

"It's a situation that the health and safety of our student-athletes needs to be our focus," Zayas said about NYSPHSAA's decision to postpone. "It's abiding by the directive from our public health service officials.

"It’s what’s going to allow us to continue to have state championships."

No reason for the postponement was announced by NYSPHSAA at first, but Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz tweeted there is "a COVID-19 outbreak with McQuaid's team."

McQuaid acknowledged in a statement that "some players and an assistant coach tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in the week."

"On Friday evening, the Erie County Department of Health indicated it would only permit vaccinated McQuaid Jesuit players, coaches and managers to compete in the regional final."

McQuaid's statement also read the team was placed on a 72-hour pause for "contact practice," beginning last Tuesday.

"With guidance received from the Monroe County Department of Public Health, McQuaid Jesuit tested all players and coaches for three consecutive days beginning Thursday morning," according to the school's statement. "All players and coaches, whether vaccinated or not, were tested Thursday, Friday, and again (Saturday) morning with negative tests each day required to participate (Saturday night).

"Testing did result in several more positive cases which have been reported to the Department of Public Health. Any members of the program who tested positive were immediately required to isolate."

McQuaid school officials felt the team was in a position to play, but Zayas disagreed and postponed the game.

"This postponement comes after the Honorable Marc A. Montour of Erie County Supreme Court awarded McQuaid Jesuit a temporary restraining order against the Erie County Department of Health this afternoon," according to the school's statement.

Zayas said he is hopeful that McQuaid will play the game, instead of losing by forfeit. The Class AA state semifinal round upstate game is scheduled for next Saturday at Cicero-North Syracuse High.

"I'm hopeful that is not the case," Zayas said about a forfeit by McQuaid. "I'm hopeful that under the guidance and the direction of our public health experts, that the student-athletes get to play this game.

"That's certainly my goal."

Zayas mentioned Tuesday as a possible date the McQuaid-Buffalo Bennett state quarterfinal will be played. Section VI, as the host, would determine the site and time.

JAMESJ@Gannett.com

