Brenda & The Bible: WILL YOU BELIEVE?

C. S. Lewis in “A Grief Observed” wrote, “You never know how much you really believe anything until its truth or falsehood becomes a matter of life and death. It is easy to say you believe a rope to be strong as long as you are merely using it to cord a box. But suppose you had to hang by that rope over a precipice. Wouldn’t you then first discover how much you really trusted it?” There are millions ideologically and spiritually hanging on by a proverbial thread over the precipice that is eternity.

RELIGION ・ 11 DAYS AGO