Religion

Brenda & The Bible: WILL YOU BELIEVE?

By Publisher
thepostnewspaper.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article“For God so loved the world, that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him shall not perish but have everlasting life.” John 3:16. Is the great “I AM” and in the beginning He created the heavens and the earth. He is worthy to receive glory and honor...

thepostnewspaper.net

wordonfire.org

What the Catholic Church Is Not, in Four Words

In my discernment that ultimately led to coming into full communion with the Catholic Church, one of my biggest challenges was figuring out just what the Church is. For years as a Protestant, every Sunday I rattled off the same formula that Catholics do: “one, holy, catholic, and apostolic.” I ultimately found some clarity in Lumen Gentium about what these four marks of the Church mean. And I heartily commend paragraphs 811-870 of the Catechism of the Catholic Church, along with Bishop Barron’s chapter “The Church” in his recent book Light from Light.
RELIGION
guideposts.org

6 Bible Verses to Help You Pray Through Your Fears

As I recovered from heart surgery this summer, I was surprised by how fears—unwanted, uninvited fears—would haunt me. What if I had to go back to the hospital? What if I wouldn’t get back to my usual self? What if I’d never find peace of mind again?. It’s all very...
RELIGION
Circleville Herald

Viewpoint: You do what you believe

C. S. Lewis in “A Grief Observed” wrote, “You never know how much you really believe anything until its truth or falsehood becomes a matter of life and death. It is easy to say you believe a rope to be strong as long as you are merely using it to cord a box. But suppose you had to hang by that rope over a precipice. Wouldn't you then first discover how much you really trusted it?”
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
Hyperallergic

When a Bible’s Not a Bible

Recently, news broke that British metal detectorists discovered a miniature 15th-century “Bible.” The one-and-a-half centimeter, five-gram, gold bead’s exterior is cast in the form of an open book, and the interior is carefully engraved with images of St. Leonard and St. Margaret. But beyond that, as Luke Skywalker said, almost everything currently published about the newly discovered bead is wrong. Historical facts about late medieval England tell a much different story about this find. Hiding behind these mistakes lurks the myth of the Dark Ages and the Middle Ages as poor, dark, and ignorant, which easily lets contemporary culture off the hook by inventing a false sense of cultural “progress.”
RELIGION
thepostnewspaper.net

No! Is a beautiful word

Many children and adults do not like being told no. They believe that freedom is all about doing what they want, when they want, and any way they want. They believe that freedom leads to the best life possible, but what they don’t know is that declaring no can save our life or keep us when we’re fighting temptation!
LA MARQUE, TX
guideposts.org

How the Bible and ‘Abide’ Can Help You Sleep

We are a sleep-deprived nation. Up to half of all Americans report having times they find it difficult to do one of the most natural things on God’s green earth—sleep. We may be the only species to have ever suffered this deprivation. Does your cat have trouble sleeping? Your dog? Not mine. I’m looking at her now…and envying her.
RELIGION
Bolivar Commercial

Editions of a Bible that help you understand Judeo-Christian history

We’re about to come back with a new, simple but eminently useful electronic video: if you’re zero interested, zero devotional use of a Bible, yet want to use it to explore carry out blog themes, in the carry story special out christianity electronic carry out judasm electronic the literary aspects of diesses Holy Scriptures, which thus like better editions by the? Check it below.
RELIGION
Portsmouth Times

You do what you believe

C. S. Lewis in “A Grief Observed” wrote, “You never know how much you really believe anything until its truth or falsehood becomes a matter of life and death. It is easy to say you believe a rope to be strong as long as you are merely using it to cord a box. But suppose you had to hang by that rope over a precipice. Wouldn’t you then first discover how much you really trusted it?” There are millions ideologically and spiritually hanging on by a proverbial thread over the precipice that is eternity.
RELIGION
The Portland Mercury

do you believe in freedom?

The views expressed in these submissions are from anonymous, unverified sources and do not necessarily represent those of the Portland Mercury. yes? so you must believe in free will, then. free will means that all will is equal. free will means that your will is not worth more than anyone else's. free will means you listen to the will of others, and you choose to do the right thing. anti-capitalism doesn't mean anti-freedom. freedom means anti-capitalism.
PORTLAND, OR

