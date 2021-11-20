Louisville Holds Off Detroit Mercy

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Wrapping up their four-game home-stand to open the 2021-22 season, the Louisville men's basketball program welcomed Detroit Mercy to the KFC Yum! Center, and held them off just long enough to come out on top with a 73-67 victory Saturday.

With the score tied at 67 with 1:17 left in the game, Noah Locke hit a go-ahead three-pointer, which was then followed up with some lockdown defense from Jarrod West to force a turnover. He would make two trips to the line in the final minute, going 3-4 in the process, to secure the victory. The Titans missed both their shots in the final minute, and turned the ball over twice in that span.

After scoring just eleven points in the first three games, Dre Davis led the way for the Cardinals with 18 points and nine rebounds on 7-14 shooting. Locke finished with 16 points, and Malik Williams also fell one rebound short of a double-double with 11 points of his own.

Louisville shot 49.1 percent from the floor, held Detroit Mercy to 40.7, but also committed 15 turnovers while barely winning the rebound battle, 37-33. Detroit's Antoine Davis finished with a game-high 27 points on 10-25 shooting and 6-14 on three-point attempts.

Throughout most of the first half, Louisville remained deadlocked with Detroit Mercy. In fact, at the final media timeout of the first half, the Titans held a four-point lead thanks to their efforts on the offensive glass and forcing Cardinals turnovers. Detroit Mercy had seven first half offensive boards, and forced six Louisville first half turnovers to just three of their own.

In the final four minutes of the half, after looking listless through much of the game up to that point, Louisville found a spark. Fueled mainly by an emphasis on the fast break and transition offense, the Cardinals went on an 11-0 run to end the half, and went into locker room with a 42-35 lead.

Louisville went on a 7-0 run to open the second half, but Detroit Mercy was not going to go away quietly. Thanks in part to a three-point barrage from Davis, Madut Akec free throws and paint dominance, some poor second half shooting from Louisville (37.5 percent) and nine turnovers, the Titans slowly chipped away at the Cardinals' lead.

Ahead by as much as 14 in the opening minutes of the second half, Louisville's lead slowly disappeared until things were all tied up in the final two minutes of the game. Locke's three and West's free throws would eventually seal the deal.

Next up, Louisville will head to the Bahamas as part of the Baha Mar Hoops Bahamas Championship, and open up the MTE against Mississippi State. Tip-off against the Bulldogs is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 25 at 9:30 p.m. EST.

(Photo of Jae'Lyn Withers, John Carter Jr.: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI

Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter