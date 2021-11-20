ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

The County With the Smallest Income Gaps in Every State

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ejHCH_0d2vLIFJ00 The United States has some of the highest levels of income and wealth inequality in the world. U.S. Federal Reserve data shows that the wealthiest 10% of Americans control $93.8 trillion, more than double the $40.3 trillion in the hands of the remaining 90% of Americans.

The income and wealth divide only appears to be growing wider. A January 2020 report published by the Pew Research Center found that over the last four decades, income growth for the top 5% of families by earnings has far outpaced income growth for families in the lower income strata.

In a nation as large as the U.S., varied levels of income inequality may be expected. While some parts have wide income gaps, other parts of the country are defined, at least in part, by their relative income equality.

Using data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey, 24/7 Wall St. identified the county with the smallest income gap in each state. Counties and county equivalents are ranked by their Gini coefficient, a measure of income inequality based on the distribution of income across a population on a 0 to 1 scale -- 0 representing perfect equality and 1 representing the highest possible level of inequality.

Though each county or county equivalent on this list has the smallest degree of income inequality in its state, Gini scores vary considerably -- from 0.331 to 0.453. Nationwide, the Gini coefficient stands at 0.482.

Causes behind rising inequality in the United States are complex and varied. A report published by the National Bureau of Economic Research ties the rising disparity to a range of economic factors, including globalization, technological advancement, a stagnant minimum wage, and the decline of labor unions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ELSVF_0d2vLIFJ00

Alabama: St. Clair County
> Gini index: 0.407 (Alabama: 0.479)
> Avg. household income, top 20%: $155,793 (Alabama: $177,811)
> Avg. household income, bottom 20%: $14,295 (Alabama: $10,538)
> Share of all income in St. Clair County that went to top 20%: 44.3% (Alabama: 50.9%)
> Share of all income in St. Clair County that went to bottom 20%: 4.1% (Alabama: 3.0%)
> Median household income: $58,308 (Alabama: $50,536)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Pv3lb_0d2vLIFJ00

Alaska: Aleutians West Census Area
> Gini index: 0.351 (Alaska: 0.428)
> Avg. household income, top 20%: $208,785 (Alaska: $230,147)
> Avg. household income, bottom 20%: $27,463 (Alaska: $18,977)
> Share of all income in Aleutians West Census Area that went to top 20%: 41.0% (Alaska: 46.7%)
> Share of all income in Aleutians West Census Area that went to bottom 20%: 5.4% (Alaska: 3.8%)
> Median household income: $87,466 (Alaska: $77,640)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PVoKY_0d2vLIFJ00

Arizona: Greenlee County
> Gini index: 0.38 (Arizona: 0.466)
> Avg. household income, top 20%: $160,398 (Arizona: $202,970)
> Avg. household income, bottom 20%: $18,673 (Arizona: $13,587)
> Share of all income in Greenlee County that went to top 20%: 43.1% (Arizona: 50.3%)
> Share of all income in Greenlee County that went to bottom 20%: 5.0% (Arizona: 3.4%)
> Median household income: $63,473 (Arizona: $58,945)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U9QP8_0d2vLIFJ00

Arkansas: Saline County
> Gini index: 0.399 (Arkansas: 0.477)
> Avg. household income, top 20%: $172,302 (Arkansas: $170,176)
> Avg. household income, bottom 20%: $17,398 (Arkansas: $11,049)
> Share of all income in Saline County that went to top 20%: 44.0% (Arkansas: 51.1%)
> Share of all income in Saline County that went to bottom 20%: 4.4% (Arkansas: 3.3%)
> Median household income: $64,412 (Arkansas: $47,597)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E53ol_0d2vLIFJ00

California: Modoc County
> Gini index: 0.4 (California: 0.489)
> Avg. household income, top 20%: $117,826 (California: $278,638)
> Avg. household income, bottom 20%: $11,254 (California: $15,827)
> Share of all income in Modoc County that went to top 20%: 43.9% (California: 52.1%)
> Share of all income in Modoc County that went to bottom 20%: 4.2% (California: 3.0%)
> Median household income: $45,507 (California: $75,235)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=382ja1_0d2vLIFJ00

Colorado: Phillips County
> Gini index: 0.395 (Colorado: 0.457)
> Avg. household income, top 20%: $144,911 (Colorado: $239,479)
> Avg. household income, bottom 20%: $15,544 (Colorado: $17,187)
> Share of all income in Phillips County that went to top 20%: 44.4% (Colorado: 49.4%)
> Share of all income in Phillips County that went to bottom 20%: 4.8% (Colorado: 3.5%)
> Median household income: $51,155 (Colorado: $72,331)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GPk1h_0d2vLIFJ00

Connecticut: Windham County
> Gini index: 0.422 (Connecticut: 0.496)
> Avg. household income, top 20%: $187,787 (Connecticut: $298,915)
> Avg. household income, bottom 20%: $14,871 (Connecticut: $16,569)
> Share of all income in Windham County that went to top 20%: 45.7% (Connecticut: 52.9%)
> Share of all income in Windham County that went to bottom 20%: 3.6% (Connecticut: 2.9%)
> Median household income: $66,550 (Connecticut: $78,444)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H56V3_0d2vLIFJ00

Delaware: Kent County
> Gini index: 0.428 (Delaware: 0.454)
> Avg. household income, top 20%: $175,740 (Delaware: $221,085)
> Avg. household income, bottom 20%: $14,758 (Delaware: $15,768)
> Share of all income in Kent County that went to top 20%: 46.5% (Delaware: 49.1%)
> Share of all income in Kent County that went to bottom 20%: 3.9% (Delaware: 3.5%)
> Median household income: $60,910 (Delaware: $68,287)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jRQkn_0d2vLIFJ00

Florida: Taylor County
> Gini index: 0.412 (Florida: 0.486)
> Avg. household income, top 20%: $113,757 (Florida: $209,841)
> Avg. household income, bottom 20%: $11,547 (Florida: $13,086)
> Share of all income in Taylor County that went to top 20%: 45.4% (Florida: 52.3%)
> Share of all income in Taylor County that went to bottom 20%: 4.6% (Florida: 3.3%)
> Median household income: $40,306 (Florida: $55,660)

Georgia: Paulding County
> Gini index: 0.376 (Georgia: 0.482)
> Avg. household income, top 20%: $170,637 (Georgia: $212,411)
> Avg. household income, bottom 20%: $19,507 (Georgia: $12,798)
> Share of all income in Paulding County that went to top 20%: 42.2% (Georgia: 51.5%)
> Share of all income in Paulding County that went to bottom 20%: 4.8% (Georgia: 3.1%)
> Median household income: $68,370 (Georgia: $58,700)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Pmq5E_0d2vLIFJ00

Hawaii: Kauai County
> Gini index: 0.416 (Hawaii: 0.441)
> Avg. household income, top 20%: $215,337 (Hawaii: $247,294)
> Avg. household income, bottom 20%: $17,401 (Hawaii: $17,890)
> Share of all income in Kauai County that went to top 20%: 44.8% (Hawaii: 47.7%)
> Share of all income in Kauai County that went to bottom 20%: 3.6% (Hawaii: 3.5%)
> Median household income: $83,554 (Hawaii: $81,275)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13TQOe_0d2vLIFJ00

Idaho: Oneida County
> Gini index: 0.358 (Idaho: 0.446)
> Avg. household income, top 20%: $119,424 (Idaho: $178,921)
> Avg. household income, bottom 20%: $14,955 (Idaho: $13,921)
> Share of all income in Oneida County that went to top 20%: 40.7% (Idaho: 48.5%)
> Share of all income in Oneida County that went to bottom 20%: 5.1% (Idaho: 3.8%)
> Median household income: $53,841 (Idaho: $55,785)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jCjvC_0d2vLIFJ00

Illinois: Kendall County
> Gini index: 0.36 (Illinois: 0.482)
> Avg. household income, top 20%: $229,712 (Illinois: $237,616)
> Avg. household income, bottom 20%: $30,420 (Illinois: $14,052)
> Share of all income in Kendall County that went to top 20%: 41.4% (Illinois: 51.4%)
> Share of all income in Kendall County that went to bottom 20%: 5.5% (Illinois: 3.0%)
> Median household income: $96,563 (Illinois: $65,886)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=457PL8_0d2vLIFJ00

Indiana: Jasper County
> Gini index: 0.377 (Indiana: 0.453)
> Avg. household income, top 20%: $154,207 (Indiana: $183,445)
> Avg. household income, bottom 20%: $16,602 (Indiana: $13,570)
> Share of all income in Jasper County that went to top 20%: 42.1% (Indiana: 48.9%)
> Share of all income in Jasper County that went to bottom 20%: 4.5% (Indiana: 3.6%)
> Median household income: $63,892 (Indiana: $56,303)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hmAq7_0d2vLIFJ00

Iowa: Lyon County
> Gini index: 0.365 (Iowa: 0.442)
> Avg. household income, top 20%: $158,755 (Iowa: $187,874)
> Avg. household income, bottom 20%: $20,286 (Iowa: $14,836)
> Share of all income in Lyon County that went to top 20%: 41.9% (Iowa: 47.9%)
> Share of all income in Lyon County that went to bottom 20%: 5.3% (Iowa: 3.8%)
> Median household income: $64,982 (Iowa: $60,523)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12wo7S_0d2vLIFJ00

Kansas: Scott County
> Gini index: 0.359 (Kansas: 0.456)
> Avg. household income, top 20%: $144,899 (Kansas: $197,458)
> Avg. household income, bottom 20%: $16,731 (Kansas: $14,449)
> Share of all income in Scott County that went to top 20%: 40.0% (Kansas: 49.4%)
> Share of all income in Scott County that went to bottom 20%: 4.6% (Kansas: 3.6%)
> Median household income: $65,417 (Kansas: $59,597)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j4CJP_0d2vLIFJ00

Kentucky: Hancock County
> Gini index: 0.363 (Kentucky: 0.479)
> Avg. household income, top 20%: $132,109 (Kentucky: $178,883)
> Avg. household income, bottom 20%: $15,290 (Kentucky: $10,912)
> Share of all income in Hancock County that went to top 20%: 40.6% (Kentucky: 51.0%)
> Share of all income in Hancock County that went to bottom 20%: 4.7% (Kentucky: 3.1%)
> Median household income: $57,217 (Kentucky: $50,589)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SRAZn_0d2vLIFJ00

Louisiana: West Baton Rouge Parish
> Gini index: 0.41 (Louisiana: 0.495)
> Avg. household income, top 20%: $175,139 (Louisiana: $185,481)
> Avg. household income, bottom 20%: $14,207 (Louisiana: $9,757)
> Share of all income in West Baton Rouge Parish that went to top 20%: 44.1% (Louisiana: 52.3%)
> Share of all income in West Baton Rouge Parish that went to bottom 20%: 3.6% (Louisiana: 2.8%)
> Median household income: $65,385 (Louisiana: $49,469)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1So4xh_0d2vLIFJ00

Maine: Sagadahoc County
> Gini index: 0.412 (Maine: 0.451)
> Avg. household income, top 20%: $172,239 (Maine: $185,447)
> Avg. household income, bottom 20%: $15,760 (Maine: $13,702)
> Share of all income in Sagadahoc County that went to top 20%: 45.0% (Maine: 48.7%)
> Share of all income in Sagadahoc County that went to bottom 20%: 4.1% (Maine: 3.6%)
> Median household income: $63,694 (Maine: $57,918)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IoH9a_0d2vLIFJ00

Maryland: Calvert County
> Gini index: 0.377 (Maryland: 0.454)
> Avg. household income, top 20%: $269,036 (Maryland: $272,042)
> Avg. household income, bottom 20%: $30,079 (Maryland: $18,854)
> Share of all income in Calvert County that went to top 20%: 42.3% (Maryland: 48.8%)
> Share of all income in Calvert County that went to bottom 20%: 4.7% (Maryland: 3.4%)
> Median household income: $109,313 (Maryland: $84,805)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N7Jsy_0d2vLIFJ00

Massachusetts: Hampshire County
> Gini index: 0.453 (Massachusetts: 0.483)
> Avg. household income, top 20%: $224,112 (Massachusetts: $284,857)
> Avg. household income, bottom 20%: $15,525 (Massachusetts: $15,520)
> Share of all income in Hampshire County that went to top 20%: 48.5% (Massachusetts: 51.1%)
> Share of all income in Hampshire County that went to bottom 20%: 3.4% (Massachusetts: 2.8%)
> Median household income: $70,876 (Massachusetts: $81,215)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aGAEG_0d2vLIFJ00

Michigan: Ionia County
> Gini index: 0.386 (Michigan: 0.467)
> Avg. household income, top 20%: $145,331 (Michigan: $196,731)
> Avg. household income, bottom 20%: $15,462 (Michigan: $13,156)
> Share of all income in Ionia County that went to top 20%: 43.0% (Michigan: 50.2%)
> Share of all income in Ionia County that went to bottom 20%: 4.6% (Michigan: 3.4%)
> Median household income: $57,043 (Michigan: $57,144)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jkTL4_0d2vLIFJ00

Minnesota: Chisago County
> Gini index: 0.357 (Minnesota: 0.449)
> Avg. household income, top 20%: $190,386 (Minnesota: $228,793)
> Avg. household income, bottom 20%: $23,620 (Minnesota: $17,300)
> Share of all income in Chisago County that went to top 20%: 40.5% (Minnesota: 48.7%)
> Share of all income in Chisago County that went to bottom 20%: 5.0% (Minnesota: 3.7%)
> Median household income: $83,464 (Minnesota: $71,306)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YKV4q_0d2vLIFJ00

Mississippi: Yalobusha County
> Gini index: 0.402 (Mississippi: 0.481)
> Avg. household income, top 20%: $107,255 (Mississippi: $160,084)
> Avg. household income, bottom 20%: $10,445 (Mississippi: $9,367)
> Share of all income in Yalobusha County that went to top 20%: 43.8% (Mississippi: 51.0%)
> Share of all income in Yalobusha County that went to bottom 20%: 4.3% (Mississippi: 3.0%)
> Median household income: $41,464 (Mississippi: $45,081)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lSFyD_0d2vLIFJ00

Missouri: Clinton County
> Gini index: 0.367 (Missouri: 0.464)
> Avg. household income, top 20%: $150,847 (Missouri: $190,290)
> Avg. household income, bottom 20%: $17,675 (Missouri: $13,281)
> Share of all income in Clinton County that went to top 20%: 41.4% (Missouri: 50.0%)
> Share of all income in Clinton County that went to bottom 20%: 4.9% (Missouri: 3.5%)
> Median household income: $62,701 (Missouri: $55,461)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rNAQ7_0d2vLIFJ00

Montana: Stillwater County
> Gini index: 0.385 (Montana: 0.459)
> Avg. household income, top 20%: $170,130 (Montana: $184,017)
> Avg. household income, bottom 20%: $19,660 (Montana: $13,337)
> Share of all income in Stillwater County that went to top 20%: 42.9% (Montana: 49.6%)
> Share of all income in Stillwater County that went to bottom 20%: 5.0% (Montana: 3.6%)
> Median household income: $64,645 (Montana: $54,970)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Dlave_0d2vLIFJ00

Nebraska: Stanton County
> Gini index: 0.354 (Nebraska: 0.444)
> Avg. household income, top 20%: $149,768 (Nebraska: $193,357)
> Avg. household income, bottom 20%: $20,810 (Nebraska: $15,168)
> Share of all income in Stanton County that went to top 20%: 40.8% (Nebraska: 48.2%)
> Share of all income in Stanton County that went to bottom 20%: 5.7% (Nebraska: 3.8%)
> Median household income: $63,986 (Nebraska: $61,439)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IY8pC_0d2vLIFJ00

Nevada: Lincoln County
> Gini index: 0.375 (Nevada: 0.462)
> Avg. household income, top 20%: $142,747 (Nevada: $203,124)
> Avg. household income, bottom 20%: $17,437 (Nevada: $14,239)
> Share of all income in Lincoln County that went to top 20%: 43.0% (Nevada: 49.8%)
> Share of all income in Lincoln County that went to bottom 20%: 5.3% (Nevada: 3.5%)
> Median household income: $58,462 (Nevada: $60,365)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27SAwj_0d2vLIFJ00

New Hampshire: Rockingham County
> Gini index: 0.424 (New Hampshire: 0.438)
> Avg. household income, top 20%: $274,699 (New Hampshire: $236,675)
> Avg. household income, bottom 20%: $24,286 (New Hampshire: $18,862)
> Share of all income in Rockingham County that went to top 20%: 46.5% (New Hampshire: 47.7%)
> Share of all income in Rockingham County that went to bottom 20%: 4.1% (New Hampshire: 3.8%)
> Median household income: $93,756 (New Hampshire: $76,768)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dty2K_0d2vLIFJ00

New Jersey: Sussex County
> Gini index: 0.41 (New Jersey: 0.481)
> Avg. household income, top 20%: $264,900 (New Jersey: $294,079)
> Avg. household income, bottom 20%: $25,257 (New Jersey: $16,981)
> Share of all income in Sussex County that went to top 20%: 45.4% (New Jersey: 51.3%)
> Share of all income in Sussex County that went to bottom 20%: 4.3% (New Jersey: 3.0%)
> Median household income: $94,520 (New Jersey: $82,545)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AvOLQ_0d2vLIFJ00

New Mexico: Catron County
> Gini index: 0.383 (New Mexico: 0.478)
> Avg. household income, top 20%: $112,250 (New Mexico: $175,925)
> Avg. household income, bottom 20%: $14,620 (New Mexico: $10,558)
> Share of all income in Catron County that went to top 20%: 44.0% (New Mexico: 50.9%)
> Share of all income in Catron County that went to bottom 20%: 5.7% (New Mexico: 3.1%)
> Median household income: $41,910 (New Mexico: $49,754)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X4huE_0d2vLIFJ00

New York: Wyoming County
> Gini index: 0.396 (New York: 0.514)
> Avg. household income, top 20%: $151,673 (New York: $276,728)
> Avg. household income, bottom 20%: $14,870 (New York: $13,020)
> Share of all income in Wyoming County that went to top 20%: 43.6% (New York: 54.3%)
> Share of all income in Wyoming County that went to bottom 20%: 4.3% (New York: 2.6%)
> Median household income: $58,052 (New York: $68,486)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YWA07_0d2vLIFJ00

North Carolina: Hyde County
> Gini index: 0.382 (North Carolina: 0.476)
> Avg. household income, top 20%: $100,213 (North Carolina: $196,793)
> Avg. household income, bottom 20%: $10,954 (North Carolina: $12,761)
> Share of all income in Hyde County that went to top 20%: 41.4% (North Carolina: 51.2%)
> Share of all income in Hyde County that went to bottom 20%: 4.5% (North Carolina: 3.3%)
> Median household income: $39,663 (North Carolina: $54,602)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UbWKW_0d2vLIFJ00

North Dakota: Sargent County
> Gini index: 0.384 (North Dakota: 0.454)
> Avg. household income, top 20%: $170,635 (North Dakota: $208,518)
> Avg. household income, bottom 20%: $20,475 (North Dakota: $14,804)
> Share of all income in Sargent County that went to top 20%: 43.3% (North Dakota: 48.8%)
> Share of all income in Sargent County that went to bottom 20%: 5.2% (North Dakota: 3.5%)
> Median household income: $63,073 (North Dakota: $64,894)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YO4PZ_0d2vLIFJ00

Ohio: Henry County
> Gini index: 0.372 (Ohio: 0.465)
> Avg. household income, top 20%: $149,831 (Ohio: $192,225)
> Avg. household income, bottom 20%: $19,386 (Ohio: $12,861)
> Share of all income in Henry County that went to top 20%: 42.2% (Ohio: 50.0%)
> Share of all income in Henry County that went to bottom 20%: 5.5% (Ohio: 3.3%)
> Median household income: $59,695 (Ohio: $56,602)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fORZP_0d2vLIFJ00

Oklahoma: Texas County
> Gini index: 0.385 (Oklahoma: 0.469)
> Avg. household income, top 20%: $131,161 (Oklahoma: $183,130)
> Avg. household income, bottom 20%: $14,657 (Oklahoma: $12,268)
> Share of all income in Texas County that went to top 20%: 43.1% (Oklahoma: 50.4%)
> Share of all income in Texas County that went to bottom 20%: 4.8% (Oklahoma: 3.4%)
> Median household income: $52,282 (Oklahoma: $52,919)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kcHO5_0d2vLIFJ00

Oregon: Morrow County
> Gini index: 0.398 (Oregon: 0.459)
> Avg. household income, top 20%: $150,551 (Oregon: $208,393)
> Avg. household income, bottom 20%: $15,771 (Oregon: $14,622)
> Share of all income in Morrow County that went to top 20%: 44.3% (Oregon: 49.5%)
> Share of all income in Morrow County that went to bottom 20%: 4.6% (Oregon: 3.5%)
> Median household income: $54,269 (Oregon: $62,818)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cVPKv_0d2vLIFJ00

Pennsylvania: Forest County
> Gini index: 0.392 (Pennsylvania: 0.472)
> Avg. household income, top 20%: $105,597 (Pennsylvania: $214,725)
> Avg. household income, bottom 20%: $11,051 (Pennsylvania: $13,887)
> Share of all income in Forest County that went to top 20%: 43.8% (Pennsylvania: 50.6%)
> Share of all income in Forest County that went to bottom 20%: 4.6% (Pennsylvania: 3.3%)
> Median household income: $39,717 (Pennsylvania: $61,744)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XYlvK_0d2vLIFJ00

Rhode Island: Washington County
> Gini index: 0.44 (Rhode Island: 0.47)
> Avg. household income, top 20%: $254,722 (Rhode Island: $222,204)
> Avg. household income, bottom 20%: $18,538 (Rhode Island: $13,273)
> Share of all income in Washington County that went to top 20%: 47.3% (Rhode Island: 49.9%)
> Share of all income in Washington County that went to bottom 20%: 3.4% (Rhode Island: 3.0%)
> Median household income: $85,531 (Rhode Island: $67,167)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mrUFw_0d2vLIFJ00

South Carolina: Hampton County
> Gini index: 0.413 (South Carolina: 0.474)
> Avg. household income, top 20%: $106,683 (South Carolina: $186,571)
> Avg. household income, bottom 20%: $11,172 (South Carolina: $11,736)
> Share of all income in Hampton County that went to top 20%: 47.0% (South Carolina: 50.8%)
> Share of all income in Hampton County that went to bottom 20%: 4.9% (South Carolina: 3.2%)
> Median household income: $33,429 (South Carolina: $53,199)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZI6V1_0d2vLIFJ00

South Dakota: Hamlin County
> Gini index: 0.357 (South Dakota: 0.444)
> Avg. household income, top 20%: $163,707 (South Dakota: $183,626)
> Avg. household income, bottom 20%: $23,321 (South Dakota: $14,543)
> Share of all income in Hamlin County that went to top 20%: 41.9% (South Dakota: 48.2%)
> Share of all income in Hamlin County that went to bottom 20%: 6.0% (South Dakota: 3.8%)
> Median household income: $67,105 (South Dakota: $58,275)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hdQmV_0d2vLIFJ00

Tennessee: Cheatham County
> Gini index: 0.383 (Tennessee: 0.479)
> Avg. household income, top 20%: $155,750 (Tennessee: $191,924)
> Avg. household income, bottom 20%: $16,839 (Tennessee: $12,221)
> Share of all income in Cheatham County that went to top 20%: 42.7% (Tennessee: 51.3%)
> Share of all income in Cheatham County that went to bottom 20%: 4.6% (Tennessee: 3.3%)
> Median household income: $61,913 (Tennessee: $53,320)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38hSQ7_0d2vLIFJ00

Texas: Jeff Davis County
> Gini index: 0.331 (Texas: 0.479)
> Avg. household income, top 20%: $109,343 (Texas: $224,146)
> Avg. household income, bottom 20%: $17,805 (Texas: $14,034)
> Share of all income in Jeff Davis County that went to top 20%: 38.2% (Texas: 51.4%)
> Share of all income in Jeff Davis County that went to bottom 20%: 6.2% (Texas: 3.2%)
> Median household income: $53,088 (Texas: $61,874)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iuGPp_0d2vLIFJ00

Utah: Tooele County
> Gini index: 0.343 (Utah: 0.426)
> Avg. household income, top 20%: $161,204 (Utah: $214,437)
> Avg. household income, bottom 20%: $22,389 (Utah: $19,112)
> Share of all income in Tooele County that went to top 20%: 39.3% (Utah: 47.0%)
> Share of all income in Tooele County that went to bottom 20%: 5.5% (Utah: 4.2%)
> Median household income: $74,562 (Utah: $71,621)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hVzvW_0d2vLIFJ00

Vermont: Orange County
> Gini index: 0.4 (Vermont: 0.448)
> Avg. household income, top 20%: $162,355 (Vermont: $196,616)
> Avg. household income, bottom 20%: $16,420 (Vermont: $14,666)
> Share of all income in Orange County that went to top 20%: 44.3% (Vermont: 48.4%)
> Share of all income in Orange County that went to bottom 20%: 4.5% (Vermont: 3.6%)
> Median household income: $60,925 (Vermont: $61,973)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29tnjD_0d2vLIFJ00

Virginia: Stafford County
> Gini index: 0.367 (Virginia: 0.469)
> Avg. household income, top 20%: $262,765 (Virginia: $256,360)
> Avg. household income, bottom 20%: $31,801 (Virginia: $16,508)
> Share of all income in Stafford County that went to top 20%: 41.4% (Virginia: 50.4%)
> Share of all income in Stafford County that went to bottom 20%: 5.0% (Virginia: 3.3%)
> Median household income: $111,108 (Virginia: $74,222)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bFGxK_0d2vLIFJ00

Washington: Lincoln County
> Gini index: 0.402 (Washington: 0.457)
> Avg. household income, top 20%: $151,178 (Washington: $244,742)
> Avg. household income, bottom 20%: $14,379 (Washington: $17,314)
> Share of all income in Lincoln County that went to top 20%: 44.5% (Washington: 49.5%)
> Share of all income in Lincoln County that went to bottom 20%: 4.2% (Washington: 3.5%)
> Median household income: $54,631 (Washington: $73,775)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24YSA2_0d2vLIFJ00

West Virginia: Brooke County
> Gini index: 0.394 (West Virginia: 0.467)
> Avg. household income, top 20%: $129,233 (West Virginia: $158,941)
> Avg. household income, bottom 20%: $12,190 (West Virginia: $10,504)
> Share of all income in Brooke County that went to top 20%: 42.5% (West Virginia: 49.9%)
> Share of all income in Brooke County that went to bottom 20%: 4.0% (West Virginia: 3.3%)
> Median household income: $51,496 (West Virginia: $46,711)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MQ7QF_0d2vLIFJ00

Wisconsin: Kewaunee County
> Gini index: 0.382 (Wisconsin: 0.445)
> Avg. household income, top 20%: $156,568 (Wisconsin: $194,624)
> Avg. household income, bottom 20%: $16,222 (Wisconsin: $15,311)
> Share of all income in Kewaunee County that went to top 20%: 42.0% (Wisconsin: 48.3%)
> Share of all income in Kewaunee County that went to bottom 20%: 4.3% (Wisconsin: 3.8%)
> Median household income: $66,192 (Wisconsin: $61,747)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uH0Wx_0d2vLIFJ00

Wyoming: Uinta County
> Gini index: 0.386 (Wyoming: 0.436)
> Avg. household income, top 20%: $159,768 (Wyoming: $193,249)
> Avg. household income, bottom 20%: $16,059 (Wyoming: $15,572)
> Share of all income in Uinta County that went to top 20%: 42.6% (Wyoming: 47.2%)
> Share of all income in Uinta County that went to bottom 20%: 4.4% (Wyoming: 3.8%)
> Median household income: $63,403 (Wyoming: $64,049)

Methodology

To determine the county with the smallest income gaps in every state, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed five-year estimates of the Gini Index of income inequality from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey.

The Gini Index of income inequality summarizes income dispersion in an area on a scale from 0 to 1. A value of 0 indicates perfect equality -- everyone in the area receives an equal share of income. A value of 1 indicates perfect inequality -- only one recipient receives all the income.

Of the 3,220 counties or county equivalents, 3,141 had boundaries that fell within one of the 50 states, while the rest were in the District of Columbia or Puerto Rico.

Counties were excluded if the Gini Index was not available in the 2019 ACS, if there were fewer than 1,000 housing units, or if the sampling error associated with a county’s data was deemed too high.

The sampling error was defined as too high if the coefficient of variation -- a statistical assessment of how reliable an estimate is -- for a county’s Gini Index was above 15% and greater than two standard deviations above the mean CV for all counties’ Gini Indices. We similarly excluded counties that had a sampling error too high for their population, using the same definition.

The remaining 3,008 places were ranked within their state based on their Gini Index. To break ties, we used the share of aggregate household income earned by the top 20% of households.

Additional information on average household income by quintile, share of aggregate household income by quintile, and median household income are also five-year estimates from the 2019 ACS.

