ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Sharks F Kevin Labanc suspended one game

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35YV8c_0d2vLDpg00

2021-11-20 21:23:43 GMT+00:00 - San Jose Sharks forward Kevin Labanc was suspended one game for slew footing St. Louis Blues forward Tyler Bozak.

Labanc will miss Saturday's home game against the Washington Capitals.

Slew footing is essentially tripping an opponent from behind, which often causes them to fall backward.

Labanc was assessed a two-minute tripping penalty in the first period after his hit on Bozak during San Jose's 4-1 loss to St. Louis.

Labanc has four points (two goals, two assists) in 11 games for the Sharks this season. In six seasons, he has 181 points (64 goals, 117 assists) in 350 games, all with the Sharks.

The last time a slew-footing suspension was assessed was in the 2014-15 season, when the Boston Bruins' Brad Marchand was disciplined.

(Field Level Media)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

Sharks prospect Kellman leaves Barracuda game on stretcher

The Sharks' organization got a major scare Sunday night. San Jose Barracuda forward Joel Kellman was taken off on a stretcher during the first period of the AHL affiliate's game against the Abbotsford Canucks on Sunday after taking a hit to the head from Canucks winger Vincent Arseneau. Arseneau was...
NHL
markerzone.com

SHARKS FORWARD SUSPENDED FOR DANGEROUS SLEW-FOOT (W/ VIDEO)

The NHL's Department of Player Safety has concluded its hearing with San Jose Sharks forward Kevin Labanc for his slew-foot on St. Louis Blues forward Tyler Bozak, with the result being that Labanc has been issued a one-game suspension. The league took the time to explain, in great detail, the...
NHL
Japers' Rink

Saturday Caps Clips: Capitals @ Sharks Game Day

The Caps’ rookies have been impressive to start the season, so what does that mean when the veteran forwards are healthy again? [Rink]. Previews and other important information for tonight’s game between the Washington Capitals and San Jose Sharks from Vogs, Peerless, and AP, and don’t forget to follow our SB Nation pals over at Fear the Fin for coverage from behind enemy lines.
NHL
Yardbarker

Pittsburgh Penguins: 3 Options to Replace Casey DeSmith

The Pittsburgh Penguins have encountered an up and down start to the 2021-22 season. There’s been lots of chatter about the injury bug and COVID-19’s ugly face, but there have also been a few players who have not performed to expectations. One, in particular, is backup goaltender Casey DeSmith, and it may be time for Penguins management to find a replacement.
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Ottawa Herald

Colorado Avalanche at Seattle Kraken odds, picks and prediction

The Colorado Avalanche (7-5-1) visit the Seattle Kraken (4-11-1) Friday at Climate Pledge Arena. Puck drop is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Avalanche vs. Kraken odds and lines, and make our expert NHL picks, predictions and bets. The Avalanche ride a three-game win streak into...
NHL
rawcharge.com

Lightning Round: Tampa Bay’s nine-game point streak ended after Saturday’s loss

Yesterday the Tampa Bay Lightning suffered their first loss in regulation in November, thereby ending their nine-game point streak. The Lightning controlled the game throughout the first two periods, but couldn’t prevent the New Jersey Devils’ comeback in the third period, conceding four unanswered goals [Raw Charge]. There is little...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Marchand
Person
Tyler Bozak
Person
Kevin Labanc
basketballnews.com

Jokic suspended one game, Morris and Butler fined

Nikola Jokic has been suspended one game after shoving Markieff Morris at the end of last night's game against the Heat. Morris and Butler were also fined $50,000 and $30,000 respectively. Source: NBA Communications. ANALYSIS:. It is no shock that Jokic was suspended a game and the Nuggets are likely...
NBA
wingsnation.com

Grand Rapids Griffins’ Chase Pearson suspended for one game

The American Hockey League on Wednesday announced Grand Rapids Griffins forward Chase Pearson was suspended for one game as a consequence of a butt-ending incident in a game vs. Manitoba on Friday. Pearson, 24, will miss Grand Rapids’ game Wednesday morning against Chicago. A fifth-round pick (140th overall) of the...
NHL
NHL

Avalanche Returns to Home to Host Senators

The Colorado Avalanche begins a three-game homestand Monday versus the Ottawa Senators. This is the first matchup between the two clubs since February 11, 2020. Puck drop is set for 6:30 p.m. MT at Ball Arena. The Avs brought home their first victory against the NHL's 32nd expansion team, the...
NHL
FanSided

Boston Bruins: Things are about to heat up for the B’s

With the Boston Bruins finally nearing the end of their de facto bye week, things are about to heat up for the Black and Gold. Starting with the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday night, the Bruins will play six games in 10 days. Thanks to their two huge layoffs so far,...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Washington Capitals#The Boston Bruins
cbslocal.com

LeBron Suspended One Game For On-Court Altercation

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA/AP) — The Los Angeles Lakers’ star LeBron James was suspended for one game following an on-court altercation with the Detroit Pistons’ center Isaiah Stewart, which left the latter bloodied. Stewart was suspended two games for his part in the incident. Both players will not receive pay during...
NBA
CBS Denver

CBS Sports NHL Power Rankings Boost Avs Back Up To The Top 10 Ahead Of Thanksgiving

(CBS4) – The Colorado Avalanche are riding a 5-game win streak and coming off an exciting 7-5 win over the Ottawa Senators. That has placed positive notice back on the Avs, and at a time when the hockey team’s superstar is watching from the bleachers. Heading into the Thanksgiving week with a step ahead on the ice is always considered a notable measure of a team nearing the halfway mark of the NHL season. The CBS Sports pre-Thanksgiving NHL rankings boosted the Avs up three spots to put them at No. 10, as the league’s contenders come into focus. Alex Newhook of...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
San Jose Sharks
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Boston Bruins
NewsBreak
Sports
Reuters

James suspended one game, Stewart two after on-court incident

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James has been handed a one-game suspension without pay and Detroit Piston's Isaiah Stewart a two-game suspension after an on-court incident on Sunday where a swing of James' arm bloodied Stewart's face, the NBA said. James was suspended for "recklessly hitting...
NBA
chatsports.com

LeBron James Suspended One Game, Isaiah Stewart Two Games for Scuffle

The NBA has announced that Pistons center Isaiah Stewart has been suspended two games and Lakers forward LeBron James one game for an altercation Sunday night. James hit Stewart in the face when boxing him out for a rebound that left him bloodied. As a result, Stewart had to be restrained by several teammates and he made multiple attempts to bullrush his way through people to confront James. Stewart was assessed two technical fouls while James was given a flagrant 2. Both were ejected.
NBA
Reuters

Reuters

232K+
Followers
244K+
Post
115M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy